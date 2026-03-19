ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former cricketer VVS Laxman extended greetings on Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi. They highlighted the festivals' significance, wishing for joy, strength, success, and celebrating India's cultural diversity.

Cricket Fraternity Extends Festive Greetings

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah conveyed his festive greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the celebrations. Taking to X, Shah wrote, "May Gudi Padwa's symbol of triumph, the divine grace of Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi's promise of a new beginning fill your lives with joy, strength, and success." May Gudi Padwa’s symbol of triumph, the divine grace of Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi’s promise of a new beginning fill your lives with joy, strength, and success. pic.twitter.com/Uvi6GPcTtV — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 19, 2026

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Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also extended warm wishes to people across the country on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and other regional New Year celebrations, celebrating India's rich cultural diversity. Taking to X, Laxman wrote, "One New Year. Many traditions. Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba. A celebration of unity in diversity. Wishing all new beginnings & endless possibilities." One New Year. Many traditions. Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba. A celebration of unity in diversity. Wishing all new beginnings & endless possibilities🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MEWuaOouGk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 19, 2026

PM Modi Shares Navratri and New Year Wishes

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand.

In two separate posts on X, the PM expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone. "On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," the PM wrote in a post.

"I bow to the one who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon adorning her crest. Mounted on a bull, wielding a trident, the glorious Shailaputri. My salutations and obeisance at the feet of the Mother of the Universe, Maa Durga, on behalf of millions of my fellow countrymen! On the sacred occasion of Navratri, I beseech the Divine Mother to bestow her blessings of affection and compassion upon one and all. Jai Mata Di!" he wrote in another post. In other posts, the PM extended best wishes on Cheti Chand, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa and hoped for a good year for all.

Devotees Throng Temples for Chaitra Navratri

Meanwhile, devotees on Thursday gathered in large numbers at prominent shrines, including the Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur temples in Delhi and Mumba Devi in Mumbai, to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The air resonated with the sound of bells and hymns as the Aarti performed marked the commencement of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. (ANI)