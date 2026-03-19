Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal announced the birth of their baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. The couple shared the news on social media, revealing that their sons, Kabir and Zian, are thrilled.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal have announced the arrival of their baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, sharing the joyous news with fans on social media. Karthik took to Instagram and shared a post, "With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

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The couple, married since 2015, are already parents to sons Kabir and Zian. Both Karthik and Pallikal are celebrated athletes in their respective fields, with Karthik making significant contributions to Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League, while Pallikal has excelled as an international squash player.

Dinesh Karthik's Cricket Career

Test Career

Karthik, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2004, played his final match against England in 2018. The 40-year-old Karthik made 1025 runs in Test cricket in 26 matches and 42 innings. The former Indian cricketer had an average of 25, including one century and seven half-centuries.

ODI Career

In ODI cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter made his debut against England at Lord's in September 2004. The right-handed batter played his final ODI game against New Zealand during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

In ODIs, Karthik scored 1752 runs in 94 matches and 79 innings. The keeper-batter has an average of 30.20, including nine half-centuries.

T20I Career

In T20Is, Karthik made his debut against South Africa in 2006 and played his final match against Bangladesh in November 2022. In the shortest format, Karthik scored 686 runs in 60 matches, 48 innings at an average of 26.38. The keeper-batter scored one half-century. (ANI)

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