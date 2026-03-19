Sunrisers Hyderabad look strong ahead of IPL 2026, but Abhishek Sharma’s recent struggles against top bowlers raise questions. Could his aggressive style become a liability for SRH in crucial matches this season?

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter IPL 2026 with a squad that looks formidable on paper. Yet, concerns remain around their star opener Abhishek Sharma, whose recent form and technical weaknesses could impact the team’s campaign.

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The left-hander played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph, smashing 52 off 21 balls in the final. However, his overall tournament numbers were underwhelming, 141 runs at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42. For SRH, this inconsistency is a worry heading into the new season.

Struggles Against Quality Bowling

Abhishek’s issues against deliveries outside off stump have been exposed repeatedly. Teams have begun targeting him with pace moving away from his hitting arc. While he remains one of the most destructive hitters of spin, his record against elite fast bowlers is concerning.

Data from IPL 2024-25 highlights the problem. Against Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj, and other top pacers, Abhishek managed just 73 runs from 75 balls, losing his wicket six times. The numbers show a clear pattern that he thrives against weaker attacks but falters against the best.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya And Jasprit Bumrah Spark Buzz With Intense Mumbai Indians Nets Clash Before IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Natural Aggression As Double-Edged Sword

Unlike T20 greats such as Chris Gayle or Jos Buttler, who often preserved their wicket against leading bowlers and attacked weaker links, Abhishek’s game is built on relentless aggression. He takes on every bowler, which makes him vulnerable in high-pressure situations.

This approach has led to explosive innings but also frequent dismissals against quality opposition. For SRH, the risk is that early wickets could derail their batting plans, especially if opponents consistently deploy their strike bowlers against him.

SRH’s Season Could Hinge On Adjustments

Abhishek’s century last season masked an otherwise modest campaign. If he is to deliver consistently in IPL 2026, he must adapt, curbing his instincts when facing elite bowlers and preserving his wicket.

With captain Pat Cummins’ availability also uncertain, SRH cannot afford their opener to remain a liability against top attacks. Teams across the league are likely to target him early, and how he responds could define Hyderabad’s fortunes this year.