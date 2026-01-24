Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their WPL 2026 clash. DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues cited bowling-friendly conditions, while RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said they too would have fielded.

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 15th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 edition on Saturday. After losing the toss, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said that they were looking to field as well. She added that they don't expect dew during the match. "We were looking at the field. We definitely thought about it (what to do). With the wind around today, we don't expect as much dew as in the previous games, and when it's windy, the dew tends to settle less. So batting first was certainly in our minds. But the way this tournament has gone, we seem to keep losing the toss - that's just how it's been. Very important (qualifying for the finals). We've had good practice sessions and everyone even turned up for the optional training, which says a lot about the group. As a captain and support staff, that's really pleasing. We're starting to look like a really good unit. We have one change."

After winning the toss, DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues said that the ball skids under the light and the wicket looks slightly fresh. "We are going to bowl first. Under lights, the ball will skid on nicer and with the dew coming in... It looks slightly fresher and might come on nicely onto the bat, but from what we've seen and read, it should still stay a little low. So the game plan stays the same. We have two changes - Lucy Hamilton is out and Chinelle Henry is in, and Deeya is injured and Minu Manni comes back in her place. The youngsters bring in a lot of energy, but at the same time, it is all new for them. We try to share our experience and rub off their energy - it works both ways and it's been great."

Teams

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell. Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma. (ANI)