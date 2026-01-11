Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 50 runs in their WPL 2026 opener. Chasing 196, DC were all out for 145 despite Chinelle Henry's 56. Coach Jonathan Batty backed his team, praising the bowling effort and debutante Nandni Sharma.

The Delhi Capitals went down by 50 runs against the Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture of the Women's Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. Put in to chase a target of 196, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 145 in 19 overs, despite a fighting half-century from Chinelle Henry (56 off 33).

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted 195 for 4, powered by half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Coach Jonathan Batty's Post-Match Analysis

Reflecting on the contest at the post-match press conference, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "I thought it was a really good wicket. In the first half, we bowled really well for the first ten overs and were pretty happy. We would have liked another wicket or two, but their two best batters put together a great partnership," according to a release.

On Bowling and Batting Performance

Assessing the bowling effort overall, he added, "Our plans were very good, and about 75 per cent of what we did with the ball was really good. When we missed, we missed quite significantly, which allowed them to get away a little. With a quick outfield and short boundaries, 190 is a chasable score with our batting line-up."

Speaking about the batting performance, Batty said, "We did not quite click with the bat. One of those days. Nicola Carey bowled really well and probably turned the game in that one powerplay over by getting those two wickets and putting us under pressure."

Confidence in the Squad

Backing the team combination and batting order going forward, he said, "I am really happy with the batting line-up we have got. It is a fantastic top seven or eight, with Sneh Rana coming in at number eight. That line-up should score heavily through the tournament. We always reassess things, but I am really pleased with that group. Players like Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues have a lot of quality, and they will click."

Batty also praised debutante Nandni Sharma for her impact on the night, saying, "Nandni has been on our radar for quite some time. She has been to a few trial camps and had a good domestic year. She has been really impressive in training and bowled beautifully in different roles. To finish with figures (2/26) like she did on debut is a really good start to her WPL career."

Positives and Looking Ahead

Despite the margin of defeat, the DC head coach highlighted positives to take forward from the game. "At one stage, we were 88 for 6 and they were 88 for 2. That shows how the game was positioned at that point. There are lots of good things to come out of that, and we will take those into the debrief," he said.

Delhi Capitals will next face Gujarat Giants in their second WPL 2026 fixture on Sunday, January 11, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. (ANI)