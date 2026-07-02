Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wished the sports media fraternity on World Sports Journalists Day, calling them 'vital partners in India's sporting journey' and praising their dedication in strengthening India's sporting ecosystem.

Mandaviya Calls Sports Journalists 'Vital Partners' on Their Day

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended wishes to all the sports journalists on the occasion of 'World Sports Journalists Day', terming them "vital partners in India's sporting journey." Taking to X on Thursday, Mandaviya extended "heartfelt" wishes to the sports journalism fraternity, saying that their "hard work, dedication, and professional integrity continue to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem."

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"Sports journalists are vital partners in India's sporting journey, celebrating achievements, highlighting talent, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. On World Sports Journalists Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the entire sports media fraternity. Your hard work, dedication, and professional integrity continue to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem. Happy World Sports Journalists Day!," posted Mandaviya.

Sports journalists are vital partners in India's sporting journey, celebrating achievements, highlighting talent, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. On World Sports Journalists Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the entire sports media fraternity. Your hard work,… pic.twitter.com/EHHj5WxbDn — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 2, 2026

World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated on July 2 every year in order to recognise the efforts of sports journalists covering and writing news related to the games. (ANI)