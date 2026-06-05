England coach Thomas Tuchel is set to manage Harry Kane's game time in the World Cup group stage due to heat concerns in North America. The plan involves rotating strikers to keep Kane fresh for the knockout rounds of the tournament.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to carefully manage captain Harry Kane's playing time during the FIFA World Cup group stage as the Three Lions prepare for challenging weather conditions across North America.

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Tuchel's Rotation Strategy

According to Sky Sports, concerns over extreme heat at several tournament venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada have prompted Tuchel to consider rotating his key players, with Kane likely to be given periodic rest to ensure he remains fresh for the knockout rounds, reported goal.com.

The move is believed to be one of the reasons behind Tuchel's decision to include three specialist centre-forwards in England's World Cup squad. Sky Sports noted that the German coach had not selected three out-and-out strikers in any of his qualifying squads, making the choice a notable departure from his earlier selections.

Kane is expected to lead the line in England's opening group-stage match against Croatia. However, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney could be called upon more frequently during the tournament, particularly in subsequent matches against Ghana and Panama. Watkins arrives at the World Cup after helping Aston Villa secure Europa League success, while Toney has impressed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Kane's Demanding Season Justifies Rest

The workload management plan comes after another demanding season for Kane. The Bayern Munich striker featured in 51 competitive matches during the 2025-26 campaign, playing 4,050 minutes and scoring 61 goals across all competitions.

The England captain has also remained in prolific form for his national side, netting five goals in five appearances since September 2025. Overall, Kane has scored a record 78 goals in 112 matches for England.

Tuchel and his coaching staff are reportedly keen to preserve the 32-year-old striker's fitness and sharpness for the latter stages of the competition as England aim to challenge for the World Cup title.

England's group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in Arlington, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and East Rutherford, New Jersey. (ANI)