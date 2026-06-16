Ahead of the FIFA World Cup opener against England, Croatian captain Luka Modric has dismissed retirement talks. The 40-year-old AC Milan ace says his team is 'not afraid of anyone' and is focused on winning the maiden title.

Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup campaign opener against England, Croatia star Luka Modric has shut down talks around his retirement, speaking of his "exclusive focus" on the tournament, and warning the 1966 champions that his team is "not afraid of anyone".

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The 40-year-old Modric, the Croatian captain and AC Milan ace, will lock horns with the Harry Kane-led England side at Texas on Thursday. Modric has achieved multiple La Liga titles with Real Madrid and six UEFA Champions League trophies with the Spanish giants from 2012-25 and is now making his time with AC Milan count. In international colours, he was on the wrong side of the result in the 2018 final, losing to France, while securing a bronze medal in the 2022 edition held in Qatar.

The focus for the 40-year-old midfielder remains helping his team in achieving their maiden World Cup title after so many close shaves. Meanwhile, his AC Milan contract expires this summer, with an option to extend it for another year.

'We are not afraid of anyone'

Speaking ahead of the match, as quoted by Goal.com, Luka said, "I am focused exclusively on the tournament because I want to help the team in the best possible way." Two matches shy of his 200th international appearance, Luka is not treating the tournament as a "last dance" in Croatian colours.

The Three Lions feature a star-studded line-up, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, among others and the Croatian veteran is relishing this challenge, shutting down that their team would get intimidated by an English side that has, by many, been put forward as a strong contender for the tournament. "We respect everyone, but we are not afraid of anyone. Now it is up to us to prove it on the pitch. We want to make all Croatians proud," he said.

Strength in Unity

Luka also made it clear that Croatia arrived here to compete for a trophy that has slipped out of their reach so closely on numerous occasions and highlighted his side's strength in unity. "The greatest strength of Croatia in recent editions of the World Cup has always been unity, and it must be like that this time as well. We are not here to participate, to act as an extra. When the group is compact, we can compete with anyone," Modric stated.

A Bridge Between Generations

With the team currently in a transition, Luka looked at himself as a bridge between the golden generation of the 2010s and the emerging stars and wants to provide youngsters a platform to excel without any burden of expectations. "We, more experienced players, must lend a hand to the young people, help them grow and transmit experience, quality, and character to them. Young people must feel free to show their qualities, and we must support them. A generational change is underway, but we want to continue winning and doing well as happened in the last two editions of the World Cup," Modric said.