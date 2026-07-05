A second-half penalty from Kylian Mbappe was enough for France to secure a 1-0 victory over a determined Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Les Bleus will now face Morocco in the quarter-finals after a hard-fought match.

A second-half penalty from Kylian Mbappe proved decisive as France edged past a determined Paraguay 1-0 in a hard-fought FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at Lincoln Financial Field to book their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Morocco.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Frustrating First Half

Having breezed through the group stage, Didier Deschamps' side encountered their toughest challenge of the tournament against a disciplined Paraguay outfit that had stunned Germany in the previous round.

The South Americans frustrated France throughout a fiercely contested opening half, combining compact defending with relentless work rate to deny the two-time world champions clear opportunities.

France dominated possession from the outset, controlling more than 80 per cent of the ball during the early exchanges, but Paraguay's organised defensive shape ensured Les Bleus struggled to create meaningful chances.

Julio Enciso led Paraguay's pressing effort with an energetic display, while the defence restricted France to just five attempts before the interval.

The first half was notable for its lack of clear-cut opportunities, becoming only the third FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1966 to end the opening 45 minutes without a single shot on target.

Tempers also flared midway through the half when Mbappe reacted after being challenged by Andres Cubas, triggering a mass confrontation involving players from both teams.

Mbappe Decisive From the Spot

France returned after the break with greater urgency as soaring temperatures added another layer of difficulty to the contest.

Midfielder Manu Kone finally forced Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill into action with a powerful long-range strike that was tipped over the crossbar.

The breakthrough arrived in the 66th minute following the introduction of Desire Doue. The Paris Saint-Germain forward made an immediate impact, weaving past three defenders before being brought down inside the penalty area by Diego Gomez.

Mbappe remained composed despite Paraguay's attempts to delay the restart and calmly converted the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner to hand France the lead.

Paraguay pushed forward in search of an equaliser during the closing stages, while France expertly managed the game to protect their slender advantage.

Mbappe nearly added a second goal deep into stoppage time, but Gill produced an excellent double save to keep his side in contention.

The narrow victory sends France into the quarter-finals after overcoming their sternest examination of the tournament, with an intriguing showdown against Morocco now awaiting Les Bleus in the last eight.