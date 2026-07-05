Morocco secured a 3-0 victory over Canada to become the first team to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. The ill-disciplined match saw a record eight yellow cards. The Atlas Lions also became the first African nation to reach two QFs.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Canada and Morocco produced the most ill-disciplined contest of the tournament so far, with the referee showing eight yellow cards and awarding 38 fouls as the Atlas Lions secured a commanding 3-0 victory to become the first team to reach the quarter-finals.

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The eight cautions surpassed the previous tournament high of seven yellow cards shown during the group-stage meeting between Egypt and Iran, underlining the intensity of the knockout encounter.

Atlas Lions Set New Benchmarks

Beyond the disciplinary record, Morocco continued to make history with another landmark World Cup performance. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals of two FIFA World Cup editions, having also achieved the feat in Qatar in 2022. They have now progressed from four World Cup knockout matches overall, equalling the combined total of all other African nations, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), Ghana (2010) and Egypt (2026) each having one knockout progression.

Player Records Tumble

Azzedine Ounahi starred with a second-half brace, becoming the first Moroccan player to score twice in a World Cup match since Salaheddine Bassir netted a double against Scotland in the 1998 tournament.

According to Opta Analyst, the right-back Achraf Hakimi also etched his name into the record books after providing the assist for Morocco's opening goal from a cleverly worked free-kick. It was his third FIFA World Cup assist, with only Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries and Cafu recording more among defenders since 1966, all with four.

Brahim Diaz enjoyed a record-breaking outing as well, supplying two assists in the match to take his overall World Cup tally to four, the most by any African player in the tournament's history.

Clinical Second-Half Display

Morocco's victory was built on a clinical second-half display after surviving sustained Canadian pressure before the break. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made key saves to deny Tani Oluwaseyi and Tajon Buchanan, while Achraf Hakimi's set-piece delivery allowed Ounahi to break the deadlock early in the second half. Ounahi doubled the lead after combining with Brahim Diaz on a swift counterattack before Soufiane Rahimi added a third goal with virtually the final kick of the match.

The result extended Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches and improved their record to seven wins from their last nine knockout fixtures in major international tournaments.

End of the Road for Canada

For Canada, the defeat brought an end to a memorable campaign. The co-hosts remain without a victory in nine FIFA World Cup matches when conceding the opening goal, with one draw and eight defeats, despite reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their history.