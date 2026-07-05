Despite a 3-0 World Cup Round of 16 loss to Morocco, Canada's coach Jesse Marsch expressed pride in his team's performance, stating they controlled the game and deserved a better result. Star player Alphonso Davies missed the match due to injury.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch expressed immense pride in his players despite their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ending with a 3-0 Round of 16 defeat to Morocco, insisting his side produced a performance that deserved a better result and proved they can compete with the world's best.

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"I'm very proud to be the Canadian national team coach, and as proud as I am, I'm even more proud of the way our boys played today," Marsch told reporters after the match, according to Reuters.

'Totally controlled the number seven team'

Marsch believed his team controlled large spells of the contest against the world's seventh-ranked side but failed to capitalise on their dominance. "Before today, if you would have said your team's going to play like that, I would have said, 'okay, there's a good chance we're going to win the match'," Marsch said.

"Thought we totally controlled the number seven team in the world in the first half, total control. There was one team on the pitch. And then we weren't able to make the play. Even at the start of the second half, we were the aggressor; we were the ones who looked more likely to score," he added.

Morocco eventually broke the deadlock through Azzedine Ounahi early in the second half before the midfielder added his second of the evening. Soufiane Rahimi sealed a 3-0 victory with a late strike as the Atlas Lions became the first team to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Alphonso Davies's absence

Canada's hopes of extending their historic World Cup run were hampered by the absence of star wing-back Alphonso Davies, who missed the contest after suffering a hamstring setback. Davies, who featured for only a few minutes during the tournament, admitted it was difficult watching from the sidelines.

"We want players on the pitch who are 100% to play the game; I wasn't there yet," Davies told reporters, as per Reuters. "It was tough sitting there, watching the game, knowing you know that I'm not 100%."

Explaining Davies' absence, Marsch said the medical staff opted against risking the Bayern Munich defender after he experienced discomfort in training. "He didn't feel right yesterday in training, and we got an MRI, and it was clear, but his hamstring didn't feel right," Marsch said. "It killed him more than anyone, but I think it was the right decision to preserve him and his career and get him fully healthy," he added.

Marsch complements Morocco coach

Marsch also complemented Morocco team and their head coach Mohamed Ouahbi for qualifying for the quarter-finals. "What you saw today is as well as we played, we were bending (them) a little bit, but they didn't break. You know, the coach (Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi) and I just had a good, respectful conversation about the performances of each other's teams. I wished him luck; he complimented our team," said Marsch.

"I enjoy respectful coaches, and I enjoy coaches that coach a good brand of football and coach good teams. And I think that for sure Ouahbi has done a great job with the national team. On another day, maybe we get the lead, and maybe we get the win," he added.

'Foundation for future success'

Despite the disappointment of elimination, Marsch urged his players to treat the tournament as the foundation for future success. "I challenged them to understand that we can play like this all the time," he said. "Against the best teams in the world, we can be better on the day."

He further added, "The challenge is, can we hold that standard for 90 minutes? Can we continue to build the depth of what we're doing with the team? Can we build a real Canadian DNA into the kind of football we want to play?"

Canada's campaign nevertheless marked a watershed moment for the national team, with the co-hosts earning their first World Cup point, first World Cup victory and first knockout-stage win. "It is a privilege to have now a Canadian national team competing at levels that had never been dreamed of 10 years ago. With that excitement comes higher expectations. Nobody is more disappointed than us, but we have to continue to think about how to get better and commit ourselves to it every time we're together," Marsch concluded. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)