Morocco became the first team to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Canada. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and Soufiane Rahimi sealed the win, prompting praise from UAE VP Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Morocco became the first team to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in a dominant Round of 16 performance, prompting congratulations from UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

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UAE Leader Praises Historic Victory

Following Morocco's historic victory, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Ruler of Dubai, praised the Atlas Lions for their spirited display and wished them success for the remainder of the tournament. "Congratulations to the Atlas Lions for their victory today. Congratulations on qualifying for the quarterfinals of the World Cup. A strong performance and a fighting spirit that we rejoice in and take pride in. Congratulations to the brotherly people of Morocco and to my brother His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and all prayers for success in their upcoming matches," he wrote on X.

Second-Half Surge Secures Win

Morocco's passage to the last eight was built on a clinical second-half display after weathering sustained Canadian pressure before the interval. Backed by a passionate home crowd, Canada created the better opportunities in the opening half, with Tani Oluwaseyi denied by an outstanding save from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after breaking through on goal. Alistair Johnston also came close but saw his header blocked by the Moroccan defence.

The momentum shifted immediately after the restart. Five minutes into the second half, Achraf Hakimi's well-worked free-kick found Azzedine Ounahi unmarked on the edge of the area, and the midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give Morocco the lead.

Clinical Finishing Puts Game Beyond Reach

Canada pushed for an equaliser, but Jonathan David failed to capitalise on a dangerous free-kick, while substitute Tajon Buchanan was denied by another excellent save from Bounou.

As the co-hosts committed more players forward, Morocco exploited the spaces on the counterattack. Brahim Diaz raced down the right before cutting the ball back for Ounahi, who powered home his second goal of the night to put the contest beyond Canada's reach.

Soufiane Rahimi completed the scoring with virtually the final kick of the match, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 victory and extending Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches.

The result also underlined Morocco's growing reputation in knockout football, with Mohamed Ouahbi's side recording their seventh win in the last nine knockout matches across major international tournaments.

Canada's campaign ended in the Round of 16, though the co-hosts departed with the consolation of having reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.