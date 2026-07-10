Erling Haaland shared a training update ahead of Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England. Haaland has been sensational, scoring 7 goals and leading Norway to a stunning upset over Brazil in the Round of 16.

Norway forward Erling Haaland offered his fans a glimpse of the training session ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against England, through a post on social media. In an X post, Haaland posted multiple pictures of himself training ahead of the crucial clash on Saturday (local time). "Quarter-final prep," Haaland wrote in the caption. Quarter-final prep 🇳🇴🫡 pic.twitter.com/Y3tVvCX9zE — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 9, 2026

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Haaland's Heroics Against Brazil

During the match against Brazil, Haaland's tally went to seven goals after a brace, making him the player with the joint-most goals in his debut World Cup since Poland's Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974.

Norway booked their place in the quarter-finals after stunning five-time world champions Brazil with a 2-1 victory in the Round of 16, one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. A brilliant brace from Erling Haaland inspired the Norwegians to the famous win, setting up a blockbuster quarter-final clash against England.

Record-Breaking Efficiency

Notably, Haaland is averaging a goal every 14 touches in the tournament, the lowest ratio of any player to score three or more goals in a single World Cup edition over the past 60 years.

Haaland has netted seven goals from just 18 shots at the 2026 World Cup, giving him a 39% conversion rate. This is the best finishing efficiency (with 15 or more shots) in a single World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1986, who scored six goals from 15 shots at a 40 per cent rate.

England's Path to the Quarters

England, on the other hand, head into the quarter-final on the back of one of their most memorable away victories, with Jude Bellingham's brace inspiring a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca despite being reduced to 10 men.

Head-to-Head History

History, however, slightly favours Norway, with England managing just two wins in their last seven meetings. The Three Lions' struggles date back to a memorable 2-1 defeat in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 1981. (ANI)