Zimbabwe batter Kelis Ndhlovu has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against New Zealand after suffering a concussion during the second match of the series in Dunedin on Sunday.

Details of the Injury

The 20-year-old was struck on the head by a short-pitched delivery from New Zealand Women's pacer Bree Illing in the seventh over of Zimbabwe Women's innings while attempting to duck under the bouncer, as per the Zimbabwe Cricket website. Ndhlovu and Modester Mupachikwa had added 25 for the opening wicket at the time of the incident.

Despite wearing a helmet, Ndhlovu was hit by the penultimate ball of the over and collapsed immediately after the impact. She received medical attention on the field before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further assessment. Ndhlovu briefly lost consciousness and was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion.

Medical Update and Recovery

An MRI scan later confirmed there was no skull fracture. She was treated and subsequently discharged from the hospital. Ndhlovu returned for a follow-up examination on Tuesday morning, where further tests confirmed there were no additional complications. She continues to recover while taking prescribed medication and remains under medical observation.

Series Context

Zimbabwe Women have already conceded the three-match series after losing the opening two matches and will face New Zealand Women in the final ODI starting at midnight Zimbabwe time. The series marks Zimbabwe Women's debut in the ICC Women's Championship, the qualification pathway for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. (ANI)