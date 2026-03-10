The Hero Indian Open 2026 will be held from March 26-29 at DLF Golf and Country Club with a record prize of USD $2.55 million. The star-studded field includes Akshay Bhatia, Francesco Molinari, and reigning champion Eugenio Chacarra.

The Hero Indian Open (HIO), one of Asia's most prestigious golf tournaments, is set for its 2026 edition with a world-class field and a record prize money. Sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Indian Golf Union (IGU), the tournament will be held from March 26-29, 2026, at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, which will play host to the storied event yet again.

According to a release, the prize purse has been increased to a record USD $2.55 million, up from USD $2.25 million on offer a year ago. Hero MotoCorp has been the title sponsor of the event since 2005, and the unbroken association now enters its third decade, a record for any event in India and Asia. The event has been co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour since 2015, and this association is now more than a decade old, once again a record for any event in the region. The DLF Golf and Country Club will play venue host for the tournament.

Star-studded Field to Feature Global Talent

The star-studded field will include the 24-year-old Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, who has risen to new heights by winning the iconic Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 at Bay Hill, Orlando, USA. The win came in after a tense play-off at the Signature Event on the PGA Tour, making it the third win for Bhatia, who is Hero MotoCorp's Global Brand Ambassador. Now placed second on the FedEx Cup standings, Bhatia will make his first trip to India with this tour. The left-handed Bhatia, who has always expressed a desire to play in India, is considered one of the most talented names in the world of golf. After a stellar amateur career, Bhatia turned professional at 17 and rose to become a top global star. He has won three times on the PGA Tour, once on the Korn Ferry Tour and is the youngest player to make it to the top-30 (Tour Championship) in the past two years, finishing 16th in 2025. He has reached the coveted Tour Championships in the last two years and has also been featured in the Masters in both 2024 and 2025.

Another Hero MotoCorp Brand Ambassador, Rayhan Thomas, who has been on the Korn Ferry Tour for the last two years, is also confirmed for the field. The field will also include Italy's Francesco Molinari, who is also a three-time PGA Tour winner. Molinari became the first player from Italy to win a Major Championship when he triumphed at the 147th Open Championship in 2018. The six-time DP World Tour winner has also represented Europe in three victorious Ryder Cup teams in 2010, 2012 and 2018 - where he secured the winning point at Le Golf National in Paris.

The current list of confirmed players also includes the reigning HIO champion Eugenio Chacarra of Spain and Thomas Detry of Belgium, winner of the Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour in 2025. Also, in the field are current season winners on the DP World Tour - South African Casey Jarvis, who won two successive events on the DP World Tour recently, Spain's Nacho Elvira and Germany's Freddy Schott, amongst others. In 2025, Chacarra became the first player from Spain to win the HIO after being extended an entry courtesy of the sponsors, Hero MotoCorp. Chacarra beat the 2024 winner Keita Nakajima by two shots.

Former runner-up Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Sandhu, the 2025 India No. 1, Manu Gandas, along with Shaurya Bhattacharya, will be among the top Indian names in the field.

Official Statements on HIO 2026

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The association between Hero MotoCorp and the Hero Indian Open (HIO) has grown stronger with every passing year and today stands as a proud partnership spanning more than two decades. This enduring commitment reflects our deep belief in golf's growth and global potential in India. With an enhanced prize purse and a world-class field featuring some of the finest talent from India and across the globe, we are delighted to usher in another exciting edition of the HIO. We look forward to welcoming players and fans for what promises to be truly memorable week of golf."

Brijinder Singh, President, Indian Golf Union, said, "The Hero Indian Open remains the crown jewel in the calendar of the Indian Golf Union and holds a special place in the history of Indian golf. This year's tournament promises to be bigger than ever as we welcome a stellar field of leading international players along with India's finest professionals."

"I would like to thank Dr. Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of the Hero Indian Open and their commitment to the growth of golf in India. We are also grateful to the DP World Tour for their valued partnership. While I am unable to be present in person, I extend my best wishes for a successful and memorable championship," he added.

Ben Cowen, the DP World Tour's Chief Tournament and Operations Officer, said: "We are looking forward to returning to India for another edition of the historic Hero Indian Open. We are grateful for the continued partnership with Hero MotoCorp and Dr. Pawan Munjal which has seen India's national open go from strength to strength and we are anticipating another exciting week in Delhi."

"DLF Golf and Country Club is a world-class course that provides our players with a true test every year, so we are grateful to everyone at the venue for their continued support and hospitality. I would also like to thank the Indian Golf Union for their hard work in continuing to develop golf in India. This tournament has played such an important role in helping them to achieve that and we look forward to the 2026 edition later this month," he added.

A Storied History and a Challenging Venue

The Hero Indian Open, which was first played in 1964, has a rich legacy that spans more than six decades. Over the years, the tournament has grown in stature to become a flagship event for golf in the region. The DLF Golf and Country Club, one of the toughest golf courses on the DP World Tour schedule will once again pose a formidable test to the golfers.

Tusch Daroga, Vice President, DLF Golf and Country Club, said, "We are proud to play host to the Hero Indian Open, India's longest running professional golf tournament for yet another edition. The Gary Player course will once again be a true test for golfers and is in great condition as we head into the tournament. I would like to welcome players, officials and spectators for an exciting week of championship golf!"

Entry will be free for all spectators across all four days, promising fans an unforgettable experience on and off the course. (ANI)