The fixtures for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers were announced on Wednesday, with a clash between Bangladesh and the Netherlands to kick off the tournament from January 14, and the final scheduled for February 1.

As a part of the tournament, 10 teams wil be battling for the last four spots in the marquee women's T20I competition, which will be taking place from June 12 to July 5 in England and Wales, with India in a tough Group A with Pakistan, South Africa, Australia and two nations who will come through these qualifiers.

In Group B are England, defending champions New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Qualifier Venues and Details

Kathmandu will host the qualifiers across two venues, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground and the Mulpani Cricket Ground (Upper & Lower), as per the ICC.

In the other two matches for the opening day, Zimbabwe will take on Papua New Guinea, and hosts Nepal meet Ireland in the morning games, after which Namibia play Thailand, and the USA go head-to-head with Scotland in the afternoon.

Tournament Format and Groups

The event features 10 teams, each split into groups of five. Group A comprises Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, and the United States, while Group B includes Nepal, the Netherlands, Scotland, Thailand, and Zimbabwe.

The top three teams from these groups will advance to the Super 6s stage, where they will compete in a round-robin format, and the top four teams after the conclusion of this stage will cement their World Cup berths.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier Fixtures

Wednesday, 14 January 9 AM - Bangladesh vs Netherlands, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 9 AM - Nepal vs Ireland, Lower Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - Namibia vs Thailand, TU Cricket Ground 1 PM - USA vs Scotland, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Friday, 16 January 9 AM - Ireland vs Zimbabwe, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 9 AM - Netherlands vs Namibia, Lower Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - Nepal vs USA, TU Cricket Ground 1 PM - Thailand vs Bangladesh, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Sunday, 18 January 9 AM - Nepal vs Thailand, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - USA vs Bangladesh, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, TU Cricket Ground 1 PM - Ireland vs Papua New Guinea, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Tuesday, 20 January 9 AM - Papua New Guinea vs Bangladesh, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - Zimbabwe vs Thailand, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - Scotland vs Netherlands, TU Cricket Ground 1 PM - Namibia vs USA, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Thursday, 22 January 9 AM - Nepal vs Netherlands, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - Ireland vs USA, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - Bangladesh vs Namibia, TU Cricket Ground 1 PM - Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Saturday, 24 January 9 AM - Thailand vs Scotland, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - Papua New Guinea vs Namibia, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - Nepal vs Zimbabwe, TU Cricket Ground 1 PM - Bangladesh vs Ireland, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Monday, 26 January 9 AM - Nepal vs Scotland, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - USA vs Papua New Guinea, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - Namibia vs Ireland, TU Cricket Ground 1 PM - Netherlands vs Thailand, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Wednesday, 28 January 9 AM - QB2 vs QA2, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - QB2 vs QA1, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - QA2 vs QB1, TU Cricket Ground Friday, 30 January 9 AM - QA1 vs QB2, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - QA2 vs QB1, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - QB2 vs QB3, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground Sunday, 1 February 9 AM - QA2 vs QB3, TU Cricket Ground 9 AM - QA1 vs QB1, Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground 1 PM - QB2 vs QA3, TU Cricket Ground. (ANI)