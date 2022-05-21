Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: ATP suspends ranking points over ban on Russian-Belarusian players

    The Russian and Belarusian players are banned from participation in Wimbledon 2022. Meanwhile, ATP has suspended the ranking points for the Grand Slam over its rule violation.

    Wimbledon 2022: ATP suspends ranking points over ban on Russian-Belarusian players-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published May 21, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    It was a shock when the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) of Great Britain announced a couple of weeks back that the Russian and Belarusian players would be banned from participating in the 2022 Wimbledon. The organisers made the move over Russia's unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine, while Belarus aided the former. Consequently, the move drew extreme criticisms from fans and the participating players and, most importantly, a violation of the rule set up by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). On the same note, the ATP has decided to suspend the rankings system for the grass-court Grand Slam (GS), set to be played between June 27-July 10.

    The ATP released a statement on the same Friday evening that read, "Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022. Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour. Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries."

    ALSO READ: Roger Federer eyeing Wimbledon return in 2023? Swiss ace's agent reveals

    "We greatly value our long-standing relationships with Wimbledon and the LTA and do not underestimate the difficult decisions faced in responding to recent UK Government guidance. However, we note that this was informal guidance, not a mandate, which offered an alternative option that would have left the decision in the hands of individual players competing as neutral athletes through a signed declaration. Our internal discussions with affected players, in fact, led us to conclude this would have been a more agreeable option for the Tour. We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned. More broadly, we believe this matter again highlights the need for a united governance structure across professional tennis so that decisions of this nature can be made in a joint manner," it added.

    Under the current ATP guidelines, Russian and Belarusian players can participate in its tournament under neutral flags. Meanwhile, ATP has announced that the players would be getting ranking points for their participation in the United Kingdom's (UK's) warm-up grass-court tournaments, i.e. the Queen's (ATP 500), Eastbourne (ATP 250), along with the ATP Challenger events. Also, ATP would separately assess the sanctions for LTA's ATP guideline violation.

    ALSO READ: 'Very unfair' - Nadal criticises Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players

    "Our condemnation of Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine remains unequivocal. Immediate action was taken to suspend the ATP Tour event in Moscow and have Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under neutral flags on Tour. In parallel, we have continued our humanitarian support for Ukraine, together with the other governing bodies of tennis, as well as providing direct financial assistance to many affected players," it concluded.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, CSK vs RR: Twitter excited as Yashasvi Jaiswal-Ravichandran Ashwin power Rajasthan Royals into playoffs-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RR: Twitter excited as Jaiswal-Ashwin power Rajasthan into playoffs

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

    Badminton legend Prakash Padukone recalls Rajeev Chandrasekhar's role in Thomas Cup win

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar laid the seed for 2022 Thomas Cup win: Prakash Padukone

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel surprised as Chelsea confirms 3rd spot despite missing NGolo Kante-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel surprised as Chelsea confirms 3rd spot despite missing N'Golo Kante

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: A special night in Everton history - Frank Lampard after surviving relegation battle against Crystal Palace-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: 'A special night in Everton's history' - Frank Lampard after surviving relegation battle

    Recent Stories

    Netflix aims to be more accessible with audio descriptions subtitles features gcw

    Netflix aims to be more accessible with audio descriptions, subtitles features

    A deer helps UP Police give lessons on road safety; watch - gps

    A deer helps UP Police give lessons on road safety; watch

    WhatsApp to launch cloud based tools premium features for businesses gcw

    WhatsApp to launch cloud-based tools, premium features for businesses

    Mohanlal birthday Know his net worth salary property and more drb

    Mohanlal birthday: Actor turns 62, know his net worth, salary, property and more

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city - adt

    In Delhi, CNG hiked by Rs 2 per kg, Know the latest rates in your city

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon