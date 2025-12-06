Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his maiden ODI century (116*) against South Africa, becoming the 6th Indian with tons in all formats. His knock, with fifties from Rohit & Kohli, helped India chase 271 to win the series 2-1 in Visakhapatnam.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his maiden ODI century in the series-deciding third match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. With the century, Jaiswal became only the sixth Indian batter to have registered a century in all three formats of cricket--Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Jaiswal Joins Elite Company

Jaiswal now stands alongside Suresh Raina--the first to achieve the feat of a hundred in all three formats for India--as well as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Overall, he is the 32nd player in the history of cricket to register centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

While Jaiswal already has seven centuries to his name in the Tests, the 23-year-old has one century each in ODIs and T20IS. Jaiswal brought up his ton off 111 balls. He remained not out on 116 off 121 balls, having hit 12 fours and two sixes.

India Seal Series With Dominant Win

Coming to the match, India sealed the series 2-1 with a dominant nine-wicket win while chasing 271, powered by Jaiswal's ton and fluent half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (75) and Virat Kohli (65 not out). The chase was wrapped up in 39.5 overs, with India finishing at 271/1.

South Africa's Innings

Earlier, South Africa posted 270 in 47.5 overs, thanks to a 106-run knock off 89 balls from Quinton de Kock, who stitched key stands with Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke. India's bowling was led by Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) and Prasidh Krishna (4/66), who triggered regular collapses in the middle and death overs.

India's Dominant Chase

In the chase, Rohit and Jaiswal gave India a steady, controlled start, adding 155 for the first wicket. Rohit became the fourth Indian to cross 20,000 international runs before falling to Keshav Maharaj.

Jaiswal accelerated well to bring up his hundred. Kohli maintained his outstanding form, finishing unbeaten and ending the series as the highest run-scorer (302 runs).