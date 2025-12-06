Rohit Sharma smashed his 61st ODI fifty and crossed 20,000 international runs in the 3rd ODI vs SA. His 155-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal was his 35th century partnership, placing him second on the all-time list behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma brought up his 61st fifty in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) during the third India vs South Africa match in Visakhapatnam. He formed a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket, marking it the 35th time that he has been involved in an opening partnership of 100 runs or more.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma Enters Record Books

Opening the batting along with Jaiswal, the former India captain scored 75 off 73 balls. He and Jaiswal stitched together a run-a-ball 155-run stand in India's chase of 271. Having now been part of his 35th-century opening stand in ODIs, Rohit Sharma moves to second on the all-time list, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar, who leads with 40.

Notably, the 155-run stand between Rohit and Jaiswal is now India's second-highest opening partnership against South Africa in ODIs, behind only the 193-run stand between Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in Johannesburg back in 2001. Rohit, who also crossed the 20,000 international runs milestone during the 75-run innings, hit seven fours and three sixes during the knock. While Rohit was eventually dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 26th over, Jaiswal brought up his maiden ODI hundred later in the game.

De Kock Shines Before Indian Bowlers Take Charge

Earlier, India won the toss and put SA into bat first. The Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

De Kock also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes). Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) being the wrecker in chief.

Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a good spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sank them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5. (ANI)