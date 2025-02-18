Will Neymar Jr return to Barcelona? Brazilian star's father gives KEY update after joining Santos FC

It was reported that Neymar Jr will return to Barcelona once he completes a six-month stint at Santos FC.

The Brazilian international Neymar Jr has been heavily linked with his return to FC Barcelona, where began his career in European football after leaving boyhood club Santos FC in 2013.

Neymar Jr recently returned to Santos FC after a gap of 12 years following his contract termination at Al Hilal, where he had an 18-month stint but was marred by injuries. The 32-year-old’s contract termination was on mutual agreement between him and the Saudi Pro League club. Al Hilal was reportedly unhappy with Neymar Jr’s performance due to his injuries, which limited his appearances on the field. He played only seven matches for the side since his joining in 2023.

After leaving Al Hilal, Neymar Jr made his grand return to Santos FC on six-month contract and scored a goal via penalty in the team's 3-1 win over Agua Santa in Paulista A1 league match. Amid his return to his boyhood club, Neymar Jr’s future remains uncertain, speculations swirling about his potential return to FC Barcelona.

Will Neymar Jr return to FC Barcelona?

Neymar Jr and FC Barcelona have had a complicated history, with the Brazilian star leaving the club to join Paris Saint Germain in a world record €222 million transfer deal, making him one of the richest players in the world. However, Neymar had a successful stint with Barcelona and thus, it was reported that the Brazilian international will return to Catalan Club once he completes a six-month stint at Santos FC.

As per the report by Joan Fontes earlier mentioned that Neymar Jr agreed to sign a pre-season contract with Barcelona FC. However, he took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and clarified that the Brazilian international proposed to sign a pre-season contract with Laporta FC.

“This is not accurate. Inaccurate translation. Neymar proposed to Laporta to sign a pre-contract but Laporta told him that it was not necessary. That's the real point. Anyway, thanks for the mention.” Fontes wrote on X.

Neymar Jr was reportedly targeted to return to European football after receiving enough game time and free from injuries during his six-month stint with Santos FC.

Neymar Jr focus on long-term stint with Santos, says his father

Talking about his future and potential of joining Barcelona, Neymar Jr father, Neymar Santos Sr, who is also his manager, stated that he made use of his opportunity to ensure Neymar gives full commitment to Santos FC.

“Our project is not only for five months, even though my son’s contract is only for five months.” Neymar Santos Sr told TNT Sports Brasil.

“We did not come here to play five months, we have come to give Santos the opportunity to restructure itself during this time, to find allies who can help the club get back on its feet.” he added.

