Hansi Flick backs VAR as Barcelona reclaim La Liga summit with win over Rayo Vallecano

Hansi Flick backs VAR as Barcelona reclaim LaLiga's top spot with a controversial 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 9:23 AM IST

FC Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with a narrow 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano at Montjuic, courtesy of Robert Lewandowski’s penalty. The win sees Hansi Flick’s men leapfrog Real Madrid on goal difference after their arch-rivals were held to a draw over the weekend. However, the match was not without controversy, as two contentious decisions involving VAR became the subject of post-match discussions.

Barcelona secured the crucial three points after Pathe Ciss brought down Inigo Martínez inside the box, leading to Lewandowski converting from the spot before the half-hour mark. Rayo Vallecano thought they had found an equalizer when Jorge de Frutos beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Addressing the refereeing decisions in his post-match press conference, Hansi Flick maintained a composed stance, backing the technology despite the ongoing debate surrounding VAR in Spanish football. “I believe we have VAR, and I believe in that system. That’s all I can say,” the Barcelona boss remarked, refusing to be drawn into the controversy.

The German tactician acknowledged that Rayo Vallecano posed a stern challenge, making the victory a hard-fought one. “It was very difficult against a great rival. It was a tough job for the players, and we are very happy with the result,” he admitted. Flick also emphasized that while the team performed well, there is still room for improvement. “Everyone is happy, and I think we played very well, but we can also do better.”

Beyond the refereeing debates, Flick’s decision to substitute Jules Kounde also raised eyebrows. However, he downplayed any significance behind the move, stating, “It’s part of football. It happens, and that’s that.”

With Barcelona back at the top of the table, Flick’s focus will now be on maintaining momentum in the title race. As debates over VAR persist in La Liga, the Blaugrana boss has chosen to place his trust in the technology and move forward with his sights set on the club’s ultimate goal—winning the championship.

