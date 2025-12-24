Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise has sparked debate over his future and India’s next cricket sensation.

India has seen teenage cricket prodigies before, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise feels unprecedented. Barely fifteen, he already commands millions of social media followers, earns INR 1.1 crore annually with Rajasthan Royals, and holds the record as the youngest IPL centurion. His rapid ascent has sparked debate over what comes next.

Earlier this month, Suryavanshi smashed 171 off 95 balls in the U19 Asia Cup opener. In 15 Youth ODIs, he averages 51.13 with two centuries, three fifties, and a strike rate of 158.79, far beyond anyone else at that stage. While technically eligible for youth cricket for another five years, he already looks far ahead of his peers.

Questions about his exact age have surfaced, but his achievements have silenced most doubts. By ICC regulations, he remains about 100 days away from international eligibility. Even then, India’s T20I top order is crowded. Shubman Gill missed the recent World Cup squad, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson continue to fight for limited opportunities. With Yashasvi Jaiswal also established, Suryavanshi’s immediate path to the national team is blocked.

Despite that, every standout performance in the IPL or domestic cricket shifts attention back to him. He has already debuted in all formats for Bihar, and his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century against Maharashtra reinforced his reputation. He finished as Bihar’s leading run‑getter, though the team ended last in their group.

His red‑ball record is less convincing. In 12 first‑class innings, he has one fifty, though he did score a 78‑ball century in a youth Test against Australia U19. His Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare numbers remain modest, partly due to Bihar’s struggles in the Plate division. Playing for a weaker side means limited support and inconsistent competition, complicating his development.

Suryavanshi’s growth may benefit from stronger domestic exposure or even a move to another state. Bihar cricket has long faced issues of poor leadership and corruption, making progress difficult. Rajasthan Royals’ role could be pivotal. Known for nurturing young talent, the franchise has already shaped stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. Their guidance and marketing support may help Suryavanshi navigate early stardom.

Rahul Dravid, formerly associated with RR, summed up the challenge earlier this year: “We can’t control how much people are going to talk about him or what the media writes. It’s about recognising this is what happens and putting support around him, while still allowing him the space to be a youngster.”