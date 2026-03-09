Following India's T20 World Cup win, MS Dhoni hailed the team and praised coach Gautam Gambhir's smile. India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to become the first team to win three T20WC titles and defend it at home.

MS Dhoni Lauds Team India's 'Killer Combo'

Following India's T20 World Cup win, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, who won the inaugural edition back in 2007, hailed Team India for their win and hilariously complimented head coach Gautam Gambhir on his smile, saying that "intensity with smile is a killer combo".

History was made at Ahmedabad as India became the first team to secure three T20 World Cup titles, defend the title successfully and lift the title at their home, beating New Zealand by 96 runs. Dhoni, in his post, also hailed the final's 'Player of the Match' Jasprit Bumrah as a 'Champion bowler'.

Taking to Instagram, Dhoni posted, "History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab's smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER) View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

India vs New Zealand: T20WC Final Highlights

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)