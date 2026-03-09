Ishan Kishan revealed he played the T20 World Cup 2026 final a day after his cousin sister died in a car accident. The wicketkeeper-batter dedicated India's victory to her and credited Hardik Pandya for encouraging him to play for the team.

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan delivered an emotional message after India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, revealing that he had lost his cousin sister in a car accident just a day before the final and dedicated the victory to her. Speaking during the post-match press conference, Kishan said he decided to play the match in her memory and credited teammate Hardik Pandya for encouraging him to focus on the team despite the personal tragedy. "To be honest, before the game, I lost my cousin sister yesterday in a car accident. I played well for her. I spoke to Hardik (Hardik Pandya) bhai, he said to put the team ahead. I dedicate this win to her, and today is Women's Day, so it makes it all the more special," Kishan said.

Kishan on Mindset and Virat Kohli's Influence

The left-handed batter also spoke about the change in his mindset in recent times, explaining that he has stopped overthinking and now focuses only on what is within his control. "I have stopped thinking too much. Just do your work and not think about the things which are not under your control, and that's what Virat (Kohli) bhai always did," he said, referring to India's star Virat Kohli.

'WC Jeetwayega Kya': Kishan Recalls Pre-Tournament Chat

Kishan further revealed an interesting conversation he had with India captain Suryakumar Yadav before the T20 World Cup tournament. Kishan was the fourth-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter smashed 317 runs in nine matches at an astonishing strike rate of 193.29. The Southpaw hammered three half-centuries. "When Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) bhai called, I took a screenshot and thought it was for the World Cup. He called and asked WC jeetwayega kya. I asked aap bharosa karoge kya, and I said karoonga. He said chal kiya," Kishan added.

T20WC Final: How The Match Unfolded

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy. (ANI)