England vice-captain Harry Brook admitted to playing “shocking shots” as England trail 2-0 in the Ashes series 2025. Ahead of the third Test in Adelaide, Brook said the team may need to rein in Bazball and absorb pressure to stay in the series.

Vice-captain Harry Brook said on Monday he was guilty of playing some "shocking shots" and needed to rein himself in as England attempt to stay alive in the Ashes.

The third Test begins in Adelaide on Wednesday with hosts Australia on the brink of retaining the famous urn.

England were beaten by eight wickets at Perth and Brisbane, with the usually prolific Brook scoring a total of 98 runs across four innings.

Two of his dismissals came when driving wildly and the 26-year-old said: "They were shocking shots. I'd admit that every day of the week."

England's under-pressure coach Brendon McCullum has said that the visitors will not give up their "Bazball" attacking approach, despite a rash of cheap dismissals and mounting criticism back home.

Brook's Advice to England ahead of Crucial Adelaide Test

But Brook hinted that, with the series on the line, England needed to get the balance right.

"Sometimes we've got to rein it in a little bit," the batsman told reporters in Adelaide.

"Learn when to absorb the pressure a little bit more and then realise when the opportunity arises to put pressure back on them.

"I feel like I probably haven't done that as well as I usually do in this series so far.

"There's no reason behind that, I just haven't identified those situations well enough."

Only once in history has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes, all the way back in 1936-37, when a Don Bradman-inspired Australia overcame the deficit.