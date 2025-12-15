Image Credit : ANI

For a brief moment, Messi appeared cheerful, walking with teammates to the centre circle where former India internationals greeted him. Dipendu Biswas recalled touching Messi’s foot and receiving a signed jersey, while Mehtab Hossain secured a shirt for his son. But the mood shifted when politicians and police pressed closer for selfies.

Witnesses described relentless nudging and shoving that left Messi visibly uncomfortable. Organiser Satadru Dutta appealed for order, but his requests were ignored. Police officers near the footballers were seen taking selfies instead of shielding them. Suarez and De Paul were pushed aside as the crowd surged toward Messi.