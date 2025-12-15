What Went Wrong At Messi’s Kolkata Event And How Stadium Chaos Caused Crores In Damage
Lionel Messi’s Kolkata event collapsed into chaos as VIP crowd mismanagement and selfie frenzy sparked stadium violence.
Autograph Incident Sparks Alarm
Trouble began when someone near Messi pressed for an autograph, accidentally scratching him with a pen. His security team immediately raised concerns about inadequate arrangements and warned of potential danger. Messi soon informed organiser Satadru Dutta, now in police custody, that he wanted to leave the venue.
Chaotic Arrival With Suarez And De Paul
Messi arrived at 11:30 am in a white Audi alongside Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. The car was immediately surrounded by VIPs, politicians, and police officers. The players struggled to exit as the cordon collapsed under the weight of people desperate for pictures and autographs.
VIP Pass Holders Crowd Messi
Officials later agreed that liberal distribution of VIP passes to politicians, organisers, and their entourages triggered the collapse. One pass holder clutched Messi’s hand for a selfie when he tried to wave at fans. The incident worsened quickly, with non‑ticket holders rushing into the stadium once disorder began.
Selfie Frenzy Pushes Messi To The Brink
For a brief moment, Messi appeared cheerful, walking with teammates to the centre circle where former India internationals greeted him. Dipendu Biswas recalled touching Messi’s foot and receiving a signed jersey, while Mehtab Hossain secured a shirt for his son. But the mood shifted when politicians and police pressed closer for selfies.
Witnesses described relentless nudging and shoving that left Messi visibly uncomfortable. Organiser Satadru Dutta appealed for order, but his requests were ignored. Police officers near the footballers were seen taking selfies instead of shielding them. Suarez and De Paul were pushed aside as the crowd surged toward Messi.
Crush And Abrupt Exit
As Lionel Messi moved toward the VIP gallery, a woman rushed in for a photograph, sparking a crush. One witness recalled hearing Messi’s manager say “vida” — Spanish for life — signaling the team sensed a serious threat. Moments later, Messi departed, and chaos erupted across the stadium. Seats were ripped out, iron fencing collapsed, and thousands stormed the pitch. A canopy and sofas for VIPs were set on fire.
Officials have so far assessed damages worth Rs 2.5 crore, with the figure expected to rise. Several police personnel were injured in the violence. Bidhannagar commissioner Mukesh confirmed summons have been issued to individuals involved in organising the event.
Salt Lake Stadium’s debacle will be remembered for these chaotic moments, which turned a celebration of Messi into a night of destruction and anger.
