The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) team clinched a clean 3-0 victory over the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai (IWDD) team in the three-match T20 Deaf Cricket Series held at Sharjah's DCS You Selects Arena, as per a press release from the IDCA.

The three-match series kicked off on December 11, with IDCA winning the first by 89 runs. The Indian team won the second by eight wickets the next day, and the final by 63 runs on December 13th.

While IDCA's Santosh Kumar Mahapatra won the Player of the Match award for the first two matches, Virender Singh won the Player of the Match award for the third match, along with the Player of the Series and Best Bowler awards. Meanwhile, the Best Batsman award went to Santosh Kumar Mahapatra, and the Best Fielder award went to Vaibhav Paranjpe.

Dignitaries Laud Team's Inspiring Performance

Congratulating the team on Saturday, Jaswinder Narang, CEO of Villoo Poonawalla Foundation & Serum Institute of India, said, "I congratulate all cricketers on their remarkable performance. Your determination and passion for the sport are truly inspiring, and we're proud to support your journey. We at the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation are committed to empowering all our IDCA athletes and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents. We're honoured to partner with IDCA, who share our vision and works together to create a more inclusive society."

Amit Kadyan, General Manager & Group Head, Strategic Technology Partnerships, AL Futtaim Group, added, "I am really proud of the team and how they played the series organised by IDCA, the team always strives to get better and our performance in the past few days has reflected the effort we have put into getting there. I once again congratulate the team for their remarkable performance. Friendship matches bring out the best in teams."

Echoing their sentiments, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "IDCA is really proud of the team and how they have performed here against the IWDD team. The performance here shows how dedicated the players are to Cricket and the country they represent. I also like to thank all the partners and sponsors of IDCA who have always had our back, and it is only because of their constant support that the team is performing so well."

Match and Series Report

T20 Matches Reports Match 1: Date: 11 December 2025 Toss: IDCA Team opt to bat IDCA Team: 212/5 (20.0 Overs) IWDD Team: 123/10 (17.2 Overs) IDCA Team won by 89 runs Player of the Match: Santosh Kumar Mahapatra Match 2: Date: 12 December 2025 Toss: IWDD opt to bat IWDD Team: 134/8 (20.0 Overs) IDCA Team: 139/2 (11.3 Overs) IDCA Team won by 8 wickets Player of the Match: Santosh Kumar Mahapatra Match 3: Date: 13 December 2025 Toss: IWDD opt to field IDCA Team: 187/4 (20.0 Overs) IWDD Team: 124/10 (18.0 Overs) IDCA Team won by 63 runs Player of the Match: Virender Singh Series Awards: Best Batsman: Santosh Kumar Mahapatra Best Bowler: Virender Singh Best Fielder: Vaibhav Paranjpe Player of the Series: Virender Singh. (ANI)