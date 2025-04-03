IPL 2025: Ex-NZ skipper Kane Williamson steps onto Mumbai maidan, trains young cricketers (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson delighted the young generation of cricketers with his presence at a Mumbai maidan on Thursday, April 4. Williamson is part of the commentary panel of the official broadcaster for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Williamson is considered one of the greatest batters in the modern-era of cricket and is among the elite group of Fab 4, which includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. The 34-year-old is the leading run-getter for New Zealand across all formats of the game, amassing 19,086 runs, including 48 centuries and 102 fifties, at an average of 48.56 in 371 matches. Kane Williamson also captained New Zealand from 2012 until his resignation from leadership duties after the Kiwis’ group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup last year.

Also read: IPL 2025: Kane Williamson hails GT pacer Mohammed Siraj bowling with 'real fire in belly' against RCB

As a captain, Kane Williamson led New Zealand to ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup finals in 2019 and 2021, respectively. He also guided them to victory in the World Test Championship in 2021, defeating India in the final.

Amid his busy schedule of his commentary duties for IPL 2025, Kane Williamson decided to spend time with a young generation of cricketers in Mumbai . In a video posted by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter), former New Zealand skipper can be seen interacting with the young Mumbai cricketers and training them in the nets. India Test batter Sarfaraz Khan was spotted with Williamson.

WATCH: Kane Williamson at Mumbai maidan

Kane Williamson took up commentary duties for IPL 2025 after he went unsold at the auction in Riyadh in November last year. He was released by Gujarat Titans into the auction pool for a base price of INR 2 crore. Despite being prolific batters in the history of IPL, Kane Williamson did not find any buyer at the auction, even for his base price.

Williamson was among players who surprisingly went unsold at the auction. The other players, include David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Daryll Mitchell, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan and Jonny Bairstow, who did not find any interest from all 10 IPL franchises.

Kane Williamson’s IPL career

Kane Williamson made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and went on to play for them for the next seven seasons until he was released from the squad ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. He played a pivotal role in helping Sunrisers win their maiden IPL title in 2016.

In 2018, Kane Williamson won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter of the season with 735 runs at an average of 52.50 in 17 matches. After leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad, the New Zealand batter moved to Gujarat Titans after he was bought for his base price of INR 2 crore. In the IPL 2023, Williamson played only one match before he sustained a knee injury, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

In IPL 2024, Williamson did not get enough opportunities as he played two matches and scored 27 runs.

In his IPL career, Kane Williamson has amassed 2128 runs, including 18 fifties, at an average of 35.47 in 79 matches.

Also read: Is Suryakumar Yadav linked with a move to Goa after Yashasvi Jaiswal? Mumbai Cricket BREAKS silence

Latest Videos