The Wrestling Federation of India has concluded the Men's Greco-Roman events at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026. Following this, the Women's Wrestling category has begun, with athletes advancing through knockout stages for national rankings.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) concludes the Men's Greco-Roman events at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026, held at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya here on Tuesday. Following the confirmation of the Greco-Roman medalists, the tournament has transitioned to the Women's Wrestling category, with athletes advancing through the knockout stages to secure their national rankings, according to a press release. The Greco-Roman division featured athletes competing across 10 designated weight classes to finalise their domestic standings.

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WFI President on Domestic Talent

Commenting on the completion of the Greco-Roman events, Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said, "I extend my congratulations to all the medalists and participants in the Greco-Roman category. The competition we witnessed over the last few days reflects the hard work these athletes put in year-round. This tournament serves as a crucial platform to evaluate our domestic talent, and I am confident that the champions crowned here will go on to represent Indian wrestling strongly on the international stage."

Women's Wrestling Competition Underway

Simultaneously, the Women's Wrestling competition has progressed into the late knockout rounds.

57kg Category

In the 57kg category, Kajal Choudhary secured a quarterfinal victory over Muskan and will face Shivani, who advanced by defeating Suhani. On the opposite side of the bracket, Reena defeated Nisha Saini to set up a semifinal bout against Hansika Lamba, who progressed after overcoming Kajal in her respective quarterfinal match.

65kg Category

In the 65kg category pre-quarterfinals, Dishun defeated Ankita Kumar, Janvi overcame Tanu, Sneha secured a victory over Ritu, and Deeksha Sheor defeated Sonam Singh to advance to the quarterfinals.

76kg Category

In the 76kg category, the bracket has advanced to the final four, confirming an upcoming semifinal match between Ishita Choudhary and Meghna.

FINAL GRECO-ROMAN TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

55kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Sanjeev | Silver - Sushil Kumar | Bronze - Pardeep & Harikesh 60kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Sandeep | Silver - Harsh | Bronze - Himanshu & Sahil 63kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Vijay | Silver - Vinay | Bronze - Sonu & Parveen 67kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Nishant | Silver - Vikas | Bronze - Kuldeep & Mukul 72kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Suraj | Silver - Gaurav | Bronze - Naveen & Vikas 77kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Vikash | Silver - Sunny | Bronze - Ankit & Dheeraj 82kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Manjeet | Silver - Umesh | Bronze - Sachin & Deepak 87kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Tejpal | Silver - Sagar | Bronze - Vikash & Manav 97kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Ashish | Silver - Abhimanu | Bronze - Nikhil & Vishesh 130kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Mehar | Silver - Vipin | Bronze - Parvesh & Piyush. (ANI)