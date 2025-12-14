Lionel Messi’s brief Kolkata appearance left fans furious as VIPs crowded the pitch and organisers lost control.

Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated visit to Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 descended into chaos, leaving tens of thousands of fans disappointed and angry. On‑ground, accounts from spectators and sources present at the venue reveal that the event failed to deliver on promises, with VIP interference and mismanagement overshadowing the Argentine superstar’s appearance.

Fans had been assured of several highlights: Messi arriving with teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez, interacting with organisers and young footballers, taking penalty kicks, and waving to the crowd. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly were also expected to attend, alongside a short exhibition match between local teams.

Instead, Messi arrived as scheduled but was immediately surrounded by politicians, officials, and select circles. He posed for photographs with veterans and dignitaries before briefly walking near one goalpost and a corner of the stadium. Spectators in other sections were left without a glimpse of the Inter Miami captain. Within minutes, Messi departed, cutting short what was billed as a one‑hour spectacle. Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Ganguly appeared, and the exhibition match was abandoned.

The abrupt end sparked fury among the 75,000‑strong crowd. Witnesses described bottles and packets being hurled into the air, followed by fans dismantling seats and barriers in frustration. Organisers had already vacated the premises, leaving security forces to contain the unrest.

Sources at the ground pointed to the West Bengal Sports Minister as a central figure in the disruption. They alleged that he and his associates crowded Messi for photographs, ignoring repeated requests from tour organiser Satadru Das and Messi’s security team. The scene resembled the intrusive behaviour of Salt Bae with Argentina’s players after the 2022 World Cup, only more chaotic and politically charged.

Satadru Das, meanwhile, has faced criticism for failing to manage expectations. Fans argue he either misled them about the itinerary or lost control once local politicians asserted themselves. He has since been arrested, with reports suggesting refunds may be considered. Whether Das was a scapegoat or complicit remains unclear, but fans insist the debacle was driven by political clout rather than unruly behaviour in the stands.