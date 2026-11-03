After winning the Ballon d'Or, Harry Kane named Virat Kohli among the sporting icons whose messages he received, alongside David Beckham and Tom Brady. Kane said he admired them, prompting Indian cricket fans to celebrate Kohli's global sporting stature.

The England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane mentioned former India captain and batting legend Virat Kohli’s name as one of the sporting icons who left him starstruck after winning a historic Ballon d’Or.

England captain Harry Kane, who won a bronze medal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emerged as the winner of the prestigious football award on October 26. The 33-year-old defeated Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal to claim football's ultimate individual honour.

Kane enjoyed a monumental campaign for Bayern Munich and England, scoring a staggering 73 goals across 65 total appearances in the last season. In doing so, Harry Kane became the first English footballer to win the Ballon d'Or in 25 years, succeeding Michael Owen, who last lifted the Golden Ball in 2001.

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‘The Sports People I Admire’

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s away Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid, Harry Kane was asked which congratulatory message had left him the most starstruck following his historic award win.

Responding to the query, Kane stated that he was not starstruck but rather extremely grateful to receive messages from athletes he deeply admires across global sports, including his childhood icon David Beckham, American footballer Tom Brady, Indian batting star Virat Kohli, alongside his ‘good friend’ Ed Sheeran.

“I don't know about starstruck, but I had a lot of people I look up to message me, People like David Beckham, who was a big idol of mine, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, a lot of sportspeople I really admire,” the 34-year-old said.

“A good friend of mine, Ed Sheeran, who's at the top in the music industry, too. I had many, many messages, all of which I was extremely grateful for," he added.

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Virat Kohli was one of the sporting stars who tweeted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle following the announcement, calling him ‘my friend’ and praising his resilience and dedication to the sport over the years.

Kohli's Name Alongside Beckham and Brady Wins Praise

Harry Kane's mention of Virat Kohli alongside David Beckham and Tom Brady sparked praise from Indian cricket fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the former India captain's global sporting recognition.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Kohli as a global sporting icon, with one user saying he was a ‘global superstar without a doubt’, while others noted that his name alongside Beckham and Brady reflected his global sporting legacy, and some described him as a “global phenomenon” and celebrated his recognition beyond cricket.

Another section of fans also praised Kane for acknowledging Kohli, with some calling the England captain a fan of the Indian batting legend and describing the mention as one global sporting icon recognising another.

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Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently part of the India ODI squad for the five-match series against New Zealand.

Also Read: Harry Kane and Charlyn Corral Win Top Striker Honors at 2026 Ballon dOr