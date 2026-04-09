Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was honoured with a stand named after him at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Expressing his pride, Shastri called it a milestone. The MCA also dedicated gates to legends Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after a stand at the Wankhede Stadium was named after him on Thursday. Shastri, who has had a distinguished career as a player, commentator, and coach, acknowledged the significance of the moment, calling it a milestone in his lifelong association with Indian cricket.

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Speaking to reporters at the ceremony, Shastri expressed his gratitude and pride over the recognition. "It is a big honour for me. One has to work very hard for this moment. I am very proud, and I thank the Mumbai Cricket Association for it," he said. Shastri, who has had a distinguished career as a player, commentator, and coach, acknowledged the significance of the moment, calling it a milestone in his lifelong association with Indian cricket.

Other Cricketing Greats Honoured

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also dedicated stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji at the Wankhede Stadium, honouring India's most distinguished cricketing figures. According to the MCA release, the unveiling ceremony was graced by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. MCA President Ajinkya Naik was also present, alongside Apex Council members, office bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity.

Specific Tributes Unveiled

The decision to honour these legends was approved by the MCA Apex Council at its meeting held in February. As part of the initiative, the Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the Wankhede Stadium was named after former India captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket as a player, leader and coach. In addition, Gate No. 3, Gate No. 5, and Gate No. 6 were unveiled as the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Diana Edulji Gate, and Eknath Solkar Gate, respectively, paying tribute to Mumbai stalwarts who have made a lasting impact on Indian cricket.

MCA President Hails Iconic Figures

MCA President Ajinkya Naik had earlier said, "This ceremony marks a proud moment for Mumbai cricket as we come together on 9th April to honour these iconic figures. The unveiling of the Ravi Shastri Stand, along with the dedication of stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji, reflects our deep respect for their invaluable contributions. We look forward to celebrating their legacy at Wankhede Stadium while inspiring future generations to uphold the same values and strive for greatness." (ANI)