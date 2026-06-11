Sachin Pilot paid tribute to his father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary. He also slammed the central government over the NEET paper leak, rising fuel prices, and asserted that the INDIA alliance will unite to take on the BJP.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid tribute to his father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on Prerna Diwas.

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Rajesh Pilot, who passed away in a car accident in Dausa on June 11, 2000, had served as the Union minister of Telecommunications, Internal Security and Environment.

Addressing reporters on the occasion, he said, "Twenty-six years ago, they were separated from us. Just like every year, this year too, at the very spot where their accident happened, we remember them and pay our respects... They always kept people together. I hope that the coming generations will remember them and continue to work with strength in the times ahead."

Remembering Rajesh Pilot

Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot moved to the national capital, where he worked as a milkman and later went to join the Indian Air Force. In 1979, his meeting with the then Congress President Indira Gandhi started the chapter of politics in his life. After being granted a ticket to contest elections by Indira Gandhi, he won his first elections in Bharatpur and Dausa. He also emerged as a prominent Gurjar leader in the country.

Congress Leaders Pay Tribute

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several senior party leaders today paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary, remembering his unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers and the marginalised sections of society.

Taking to X, Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the late leader as a "brave Air Force officer" and a symbol of simplicity. "On the death anniversary of the late former Union Minister, brave Air Force officer, and senior Congress party leader, Shri Rajesh Pilot ji, we offer our heartfelt tribute. Simplicity, courage, and public service were the hallmarks of his persona. He dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of farmers, the deprived, workers, and the exploited, and regarded the welfare of the nation as the highest duty of his life," Kharge posted.

Sachin Pilot Slams Centre Over NEET Leak, Price Rise

Further, slamming the central government over the NEET paper leak, he asserted that the future of 22 lakh students has been "jeopardised".

The Congress leader added, "There are massive challenges ahead. The future of 22 lakh students has been jeopardised; the NEET paper was leaked, and corruption is rampant. Fuel prices are rising, LPG cylinder prices are going up, and the opposition is uniting against the current system in the country. We recently held a meeting of our INDIA alliance, where everyone pledged to join forces to take on the BJP. Our objective is to fully support the leadership provided to the Congress by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as the organisational drive to strengthen the party... They (BJP) should present their own report card for these 12 years to the public..." (ANI)