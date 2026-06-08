The World No.3 and the German tennis star Alexander Zverev ended his long-awaited dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion, as he defeated Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the French Open 2026 men’s singles final on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday, May 7.

Zverev endured a gruelling five-set battle against Cobolli, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to claim his maiden major title after four hours and 16 minutes of high-stakes tennis, finally exorcising the ghosts of his past heartbreaks on the sport's biggest stages. Playing in front of a rapturous crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, the German star finally achieved his lifelong ambition to lift a Grand Slam trophy.

Alexander Zverev reached the finals of the 2020 US Open, 2025 Australian Open, and 2024 French Open but fell agonizingly short on both occasions, making this breakthrough victory a long-awaited resolution to years of high-pressure close calls and intense scrutiny on the biggest stages in tennis.

As Zverev took home the prestigious The Musketeers' Trophy, let’s take a look at why the German Star’s maiden Grand Slam triumph was historic.