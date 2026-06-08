Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch again during a friendly against Ukraine. He is conscious and stable. The incident recalls his cardiac arrest at Euro 2021. The friendly match has been called off.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch once again, nearly five years after his dramatic incident at Euro 2021. The latest incident took place during Sunday's international friendly against Ukraine in Odense, where he went down in the 65th minute. The 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg player received prompt medical assistance and was later able to walk to the ambulance on his own.

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Danish Federation Confirms Eriksen is 'Conscious'

Following the incident, the Danish Football Federation confirmed on X that Eriksen is conscious and in stable condition, adding that the international friendly between Denmark and Ukraine had been called off after the 34-year-old Danish footballer went down on the field. "Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances," the federation said in a statement on X, adding that the friendly had been called off, as quoted by Reuters.

Echoes of Euro 2021 Incident

The incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country. The collapse sparked concern among players and supporters, with memories resurfacing of Eriksen's medical emergency during Denmark's UEFA European Championship match against Finland in 2021. On that occasion, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, received life-saving CPR treatment, and was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

Despite the setback, Eriksen successfully returned to professional football and continued representing both club and country. Further updates on Eriksen's condition are awaited from the Danish Football Federation and medical staff.

About the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Meanwhile, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, marking the first time three countries have co-hosted the competition. It will also be the inaugural World Cup to feature an expanded field of 48 teams. (ANI)