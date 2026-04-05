Nicholas Pooran’s brainfade runout against SRH turned the IPL 2026 clash on its head. Fans were stunned as Ishan Kishan’s sharp reflexes caught him short, but Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten fifty steadied LSG to victory.

Lucknow Super Giants star Nicholas Pooran endured a nightmare moment in the IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Walking in at No.5 with his side needing just 55 runs to win, Pooran managed only 1 off 4 balls before a brainfade runout shifted momentum.

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The incident unfolded on the first ball of the 14th over. Pooran swept Shivang Kumar, the ball bounced behind him, and SRH skipper Ishan Kishan reacted sharply to collect. Pooran, presuming the ball had gone past the wicketkeeper, set off for a single. His hesitation proved costly as Kishan’s reflexes caught him short, leaving fans stunned and the contest wide open.

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Nicholas Pooran’s Blunder Turns Spotlight On Pant

While Nicholas Pooran’s dismissal threatened to derail LSG’s chase, skipper Rishabh Pant rose to the occasion. His unbeaten 68 off 50 balls anchored the innings, ensuring a five‑wicket win. Earlier, Aiden Markram’s fluent 45 from 27 balls had given LSG a steady start in pursuit of 160.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, asked to bat first, struggled in the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck, Travis Head managed only 7, and stand‑in captain Ishan Kishan departed for 1. Heinrich Klaasen’s 62 off 41 and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 56 off 33 lifted SRH to 156/9. Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler, finishing with remarkable figures of 2/9 in four overs.