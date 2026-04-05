3 Crucial Player Battles That Could Decide IPL 2026 RCB vs. CSK Outcome
RCB vs CSK in IPL 2026 promises thrilling duels. From Samson’s test against Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Padikkal’s challenge versus Khaleel Ahmed and Kohli’s battle with Noor Ahmad, these contests could decide the outcome.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings was one of the most talked-about trades ahead of IPL 2026. After his standout performance in the T20 World Cup, expectations were high. However, his start has been underwhelming, with just 13 runs in two innings. Both dismissals came against pace, raising questions about his form.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a major test in the powerplay. The veteran seamer has dismissed Samson four times in 19 innings. Against Kumar, Samson has managed 120 runs off 95 balls at a strike rate of 126.31. This battle could set the tone for CSK’s innings.
Devdutt Padikkal vs Khaleel Ahmed
Devdutt Padikkal looked in superb touch in RCB’s opening fixture, smashing 61 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 234.62. His aggressive batting was crucial in the run chase against SRH.
Yet, Padikkal has struggled against Khaleel Ahmed in the past. The left-arm pacer dismissed him twice in earlier editions of the IPL, both times lbw, without Padikkal scoring a run. This contest will be vital, as Khaleel’s ability to trouble Padikkal could give CSK an early breakthrough.
Virat Kohli vs Noor Ahmad
Virat Kohli remains RCB’s most reliable batter, with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls against SRH showcasing his form. His record against CSK is remarkable — 1,146 runs across 35 matches at an average of 38.2, making him the leading run-scorer against the franchise.
Noor Ahmad could be CSK’s best option to counter Kohli. The Afghan spinner has dismissed him twice in four innings, conceding 63 runs off 44 balls. However, Ahmad is yet to pick up a wicket in IPL 2026, and this battle will test his ability to deliver under pressure.
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