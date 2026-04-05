Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings was one of the most talked-about trades ahead of IPL 2026. After his standout performance in the T20 World Cup, expectations were high. However, his start has been underwhelming, with just 13 runs in two innings. Both dismissals came against pace, raising questions about his form.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a major test in the powerplay. The veteran seamer has dismissed Samson four times in 19 innings. Against Kumar, Samson has managed 120 runs off 95 balls at a strike rate of 126.31. This battle could set the tone for CSK’s innings.