Sanju Samson struck his first century for Chennai Super Kings, scoring 115* against Delhi Capitals. His knock also made him the fourth Indian to reach 400 sixes in T20 cricket, joining elite company.

Sanju Samson delivered a record-breaking performance for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The opener struck his maiden century in CSK colors, finishing unbeaten on 115 off 56 balls. His innings included 15 boundaries and four sixes, helping CSK post 212/2 in 20 overs.

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Samson’s milestone knock also saw him become only the fourth Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20 cricket. He joined Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav in the elite list, with his pace of hitting sixes per innings surpassing all three.

Breaking Records In Style

The innings was crucial for Samson, who had struggled with three consecutive single-digit scores earlier in the season. He reached his century in 52 balls, breaking MS Dhoni’s record for the highest score by a designated wicketkeeper for CSK in an IPL match. Dhoni’s previous best was 84 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.

Samson’s century also made him the second batter after KL Rahul to score IPL hundreds for three different franchises. He had previously registered one century for Delhi Capitals in 2017 and two for Rajasthan Royals. His latest effort is his fourth overall in the IPL, placing him behind only Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, and KL Rahul in the all-time list.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Samson’s opening partner and CSK skipper, struggled at the other end with 15 off 18 balls. However, Samson’s aggressive approach in front of the home crowd ensured CSK maintained momentum throughout the innings. His Player of the Tournament award-winning form from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 carried into this match, reaffirming his stature as one of the most destructive batters in the format.