Bowling has been a major concern for SRH, especially after Harshal Patel conceded 39 runs in just two overs against Punjab Kings. If SRH persists with him, Harshal could be their key weapon against RR captain Riyan Parag. The right‑hander has struggled this season, scoring only 45 runs across four matches. Patel has dismissed Parag three times in four innings, with the batter scoring 49 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 168.96.

Their rivalry dates back to IPL 2022, when Parag smashed an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including two sixes and a four off Harshal in the final over. The heated exchange between the two after that innings adds spice to this contest, making it one of the most anticipated match‑ups.