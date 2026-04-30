Diya Chitale was retained as the highest-valued Indian player for the second consecutive year by PBG Pune Jaguars for 37.4 L tokens at the UTT Season 7 auction. The franchise also signed international players Prithika Pavade and Omar Assar.

Diya Chitale was retained as the highest-valued Indian player for the second consecutive year as PBG Pune Jaguars reinforced their squad at the Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 auction held on Tuesday.

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Chitale, one of India's leading table tennis players, was picked for 37.4 L tokens, underlining her importance in the Jaguars' plans for the upcoming season, according to a press release.

The Pune-based franchise also added international strength to its squad by signing Prithika Pavade of France and Omar Assar of Egypt. The domestic lineup was further bolstered with the inclusion of Snehit SFR, Mudit Dani, and Sayanika Maji.

League's Growth and Team Strategy

Commenting on the auction, UTT co-promoter Vita Dani said that the event reflected the depth and quality the league has developed over the years, adding that it was encouraging to see teams invest in both established international players and emerging Indian talent.

PBG Pune Jaguars Team owner Punit Balan said the franchise was pleased to build its squad around Chitale, describing her as one of the best players in the world. He added that the team has focused on creating a balanced unit with a strong Indian core supported by experienced international players.

UTT Season 7 Format

Butterfly UTT Season 7 will feature seven teams competing in a single round-robin format, with each team facing the others once in the league stage. The top four teams will advance to the knockout phase. (ANI)