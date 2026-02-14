Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz received cricket bats as a gift from Virat Kohli following his heroic 84 in a double-Super Over loss to South Africa. Gurbaz thanked Kohli on Instagram, calling him an 'inspiration for all generations'.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz received cricket bats as a gift from Indian batting icon Virat Kohli following his remarkable effort during their loss to South Africa recently, where the match went down to the wire, and two Super Overs were played.

Gurbaz took to Instagram and called Virat "not just a legend but an inspiration for all the generations". Gurbaz wrote, "Thank you for the most amazing gift @virat.kohli bahi You are not just a legend you are the inspiration for all generations. #happiness#handmade #happyday #gifts #thankful." https://www.instagram.com/rahmanullah.gurbaz/p/DUvFlkUjFgg/?hl=en

Gurbaz's Valiant Effort in Thrilling Clash

During the thrilling clash against the 2024 runners-up at Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gurbaz did play a fantastic knock of 42-ball 84, with four boundaries and seven sixes. However, the match ended in a tie.

After the first Super Over, South Africa managed to level Afghans' total of 17 runs, with a last-ball six from Tristan Stubbs.

During the second Super Over, South Africa made 23 runs, courtesy of two sixes from David Miller and a maximum from Stubbs. It was Gurbaz who instilled hope after a dot ball and a wicket, smashing Keshav Maharaj for three sixes in a row before the spinner conceded a wide ball. However, the batter was left heartbroken, dismissed on the last ball as this second-successive loss dented Afghans' Super Eight chances heavily.

Gurbaz's Career Statistics

Gurbaz is Afghanistan's second-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 2,250 runs at an average of 26.47 and a strike rate of 135.54, with a century and 13 fifties and a best score of 100.

He is also Afghanistan's fifth-highest international run-getter with 4,235 runs at an average of 30.25 in 139 matches, with nine centuries and 20 fifties in 141 innings and a best score of 151. (ANI)