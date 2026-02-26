Cricketers Siddarth Kaul and Karn Sharma visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple and took part in the Bhasma Aarti. Sharma called the experience peaceful and praised the temple's positive energy. Kaul said Sharma helped him arrange the visit.

Cricketers Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma Offer Prayers in Ujjain

Former Indian cricketer Siddarth Kaul and current cricketer Karn Sharma visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Thursday. Both Siddarth and Karn also took part in the Bhasma Aarti at the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Karn Sharma said that visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple was a peaceful and uplifting experience. Karn said that he attended the Bhasma Aarti after a long time and praised the temple's positive energy and good facilities.

"Felt very good. There's so much of positive energy here and I feel very peaceful whenever I visit here. The energy can only be felt once you visit this place. I think everyone should come and have darshan here," Karn told ANI.

"I've come here to attend the Bhasma Arti after a long time. Felt very good and the facilities here are also very good," he added.

Siddarth Kaul said he had long wanted to visit Mahakal, and Karn Sharma helped him with the visit. "I was contemplating having Mahakal's darshan for a long time. Karn helped me with the visit," said Siddarth Kaul.

T20 World Cup 2026: India Face Must-Win Clash

Coming to the cricket side of things, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be in action against Zimbabwe in their second Super 8s match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Zimbabwe match is India's must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

Following their 76-run battering at the hands of South Africa in both teams' first Super 8s match, their biggest in T20WC history. Defending champions India are left at the mercy of the Proteas, needing them to go unbeaten, besides winning their own two remaining clashes against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

In case this scenario does not pan out, net-run-rate will decide India's future in the tournament. But with West Indies having their NRR in excess of +5 and SA having it in excess of +3, it would not be easy for India to topple either of these net run rates, as the Men in Blue's net run rate lies in the negative. The Proteas not going unbeaten could very well spell the end of their campaign. (ANI)