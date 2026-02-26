The February 24 edition of NXT saw Ethan Page lose the North American Championship to Myles Borne in a shocking upset. Page’s reign lasted 273 days and elevated the title significantly. With his run on NXT complete, this could be the perfect time for him to move to the main roster.

Joining The Vision under Paul Heyman’s guidance would give Page the platform to continue his heel momentum. His credibility as a champion makes him a strong candidate to fill the gap left by the injured stars.