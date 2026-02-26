3 WWE Stars Paul Heyman Could Recruit for the Vision After Roster Injuries
With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed sidelined, Paul Heyman may look to expand The Vision. From Ethan Page’s main roster call‑up to Ricky Saints’ RAW debut and Brock Lesnar’s return, here are three names who could join the heel faction.
Ethan Page
The February 24 edition of NXT saw Ethan Page lose the North American Championship to Myles Borne in a shocking upset. Page’s reign lasted 273 days and elevated the title significantly. With his run on NXT complete, this could be the perfect time for him to move to the main roster.
Joining The Vision under Paul Heyman’s guidance would give Page the platform to continue his heel momentum. His credibility as a champion makes him a strong candidate to fill the gap left by the injured stars.
Ricky Saints
Ricky Saints has been making waves since debuting in WWE last year. His rise on NXT has been steady, and he now finds himself with a title shot against Joe Hendry at Vengeance Day. Should Saints fail to capture the championship, a RAW call‑up could be the next logical step.
With Heyman’s influence, Saints could seamlessly transition to the main roster and add youthful energy to The Vision. His growing reputation makes him an ideal fit for Heyman’s faction, especially at a time when fresh faces are needed.
Brock Lesnar
The Beast Incarnate has already worked closely with Paul Heyman since returning to WWE last year. Lesnar even assisted The Vision during the WarGames match, showing his alignment with the group. His latest RAW appearance featured Heyman by his side, issuing an open challenge for WrestleMania and announcing multiple dates leading up to the event.
Lesnar’s involvement could go beyond appearances, with Heyman potentially crowning him as the new leader of The Vision. Adding Lesnar would not only restore star power but also elevate the stable’s credibility instantly.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.