Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar has lauded Shivam Dube for his match‑winning performance in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the Netherlands. Dube impressed with both bat and ball, helping the Men in Blue secure a 17‑run victory in Ahmedabad.

Dube first hammered 66 runs off 31 balls as India set a target of 194. He then returned with figures of 2/35 in three overs, dismissing Bas de Leede and Zach Lion‑Cachet to restrict the Netherlands to 176/7.

Nayar highlights fitness and pace

Speaking on JioHotstar, Nayar praised Dube’s progress over the past year. He noted that the seam‑bowling all‑rounder has worked hard on his fitness, reducing weight and building muscle mass. Nayar pointed out that Dube’s bowling pace has improved, clocking around 130‑131 kph, comparable to the Dutch fast bowlers.

“Not only in the World Cup, but in the last one year, he has delivered whenever challenged,” Nayar said. “He has bowled with the new ball, worked hard, and lived up to every challenge given by Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir.”

Nayar also praised Dube’s batting approach. After scoring just two runs off his first nine deliveries, Dube accelerated to dominate the Netherlands’ attack. His knock included four fours and six sixes, with strong hitting in areas such as midwicket, long‑on, and deep cover.

“Once his bat starts striking the ball, it’s very difficult to stop him,” Nayar observed. He added that Dube’s ability to score against both spin and pace makes him a valuable asset.

Dube shared a crucial 76‑run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket. While Pandya contributed 30 off 21 balls, Nayar noted that Dube was the dominant partner, releasing pressure with his power hitting.