Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced plans to develop Gulmarg into a global winter sports hub. At the closing of the Khelo India Winter Games, he said future editions will be expanded into 15-day festivals combining sports, tourism, and culture.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday addressed the closing ceremony of the second leg of the sixth Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to transforming the region into a premier global winter sports hub, according to a SAI Media release.

"The land of Kashmir has immense potential, Gulmarg will be the Global hub for Winter Sports in the coming times," the Minister remarked during his address at Gulmarg's iconic Golf Course.

Mandaviya emphasised that sports have the power to unite society, foster sportsmanship, create harmony and drive development. Reflecting on his interaction with athletes and coaches at Khelo India Centres in Jammu & Kashmir, he noted the remarkable sporting spirit emerging from the region.

Future Games to be a 15-Day Festival

In a major announcement, the Union Minister said that future editions of the Winter Games in Gulmarg will be expanded into a 15-day integrated sporting event by combining sports with tourism and cultural activities. "Now the Winter Games will not be limited to four days. By integrating tourism, we will organise a 15-day-long Winter Games that will include a Fit India Carnival, cultural programmes and multiple competitions," he said.

National Centre of Excellence and Vision for J&K

The Union minister also said a National Centre of Excellence for winter sports will be established in Jammu & Kashmir. "After the abrogation of Article 370, there is a newfound belief in J&K. Earlier, stone-pelters used to make headlines; now it is sports. Times are changing in J&K and will have a massive role to meet PM Modi's dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2027," Mandaviya added.

Integrating Sports with Tourism

In a bid to promote sports, culture and tourism and to make Gulmarg a "world-class tourism destination", Mandaviya said the region's potential needed to be fully explored. "I have travelled to 55 countries and also travelled to Switzerland in Europe. Today, when I was on the highest slopes of Pir Panjal and watched with awe the white beauty all around, it was simply breathtaking," said Mandaviya.

"I am all for a 15-day festival in Gulmarg. It will not only have all the components of winter sports competition like skiing and snow mountaineering, but it will also include a FIT India carnival and cultural programmes to give it a festive atmosphere. To explore the amazing potential of the region, we need to do more to make a global tourism destination," said Mandaviya.

Army Defends Championship Title

Mandaviya felicitated the Indian Army team for defending the Khelo India Winter Games championship title. The Army won 23 medals, including nine golds, six silvers and eight bronze medals. Runners-up Himachal Pradesh (14 medals, including six golds, seven silvers and one bronze) and number three Haryana were also handed their trophies by the Union minister.

Athlete-Centric 'Khelo Bharat Niti'

He said that the Khelo Bharat Niti has been transforming the face of Indian sports. "Khelo Bharat Niti will fulfil the aspirations of the youth of India. Times have changed, and there can be no politics in sports. Our policies are athlete-centric and not built in favour of national federations," said Mandaviya.

Praising the Jammu and Kashmir administration for successfully conducting the Gulmarg leg of KIWG 2026, Mandaviya congratulated all stakeholders, especially the security forces, for enabling a seamless Games.

The first phase of KIWG 2026 was held in Ladakh from January 20-26. More than 900 athletes from 25 states and Union Territories took part in six different sports in Gulmarg and Leh. (ANI)