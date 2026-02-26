Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok says Lewis Hamilton seems happier with the new rules ahead of his 2026 season with Ferrari. He cautions that it's too early to tell but expects a competitive year with McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull all strong.

Karun Chandhok on Hamilton and New F1 Rules

Former Indian Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok has shared his thoughts on seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as he prepares for the 2026 Formula 1 season with Scuderia Ferrari. Hamilton's move to Ferrari was one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2025 season. However, the British driver endured a challenging campaign after switching to the Italian outfit following 12 seasons with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Speaking to ANI, Chandhok said that Hamilton seems happier and more comfortable with the new F1 rules. The former Indian Formula 1 driver added that the new rules are only in the testing phase, and everyone has a little bit of information, so conclusions cannot yet be drawn.

"I mean, Lewis had a difficult season last season. This year, the car seems better. He seems happier. He seems more comfortable with the new rules. But we haven't started. This is only testing. We only have a little bit of information. Let's see how the season goes," Chandhok told ANI.

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari marks one of the most high-profile transfers in Formula 1 history. For Indian fans, many of whom have traditionally supported Ferrari, the presence of a seven-time world champion in red is expected to deepen emotional investment and potentially boost viewership and brand engagement. Chandhok stressed that competitiveness will ultimately determine the impact.

The former Formula 1 driver also predicted a closely contested championship, pointing to multiple front-running teams expected to challenge for wins. "But I think most importantly, we will hopefully have an exciting season with lots of different teams. McLaren will be strong. Mercedes will be strong. Red Bull Racing will be strong. So, I think it should be a fun year," he added.

Recap of a Thrilling 2025 Season

In the 2025 season, McLaren's Lando Norris clinched his maiden Formula 1 World Championship ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Across 24 races, three drivers, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, pushed each other to their limits, delivering a season that will be remembered for a long time. However, Norris collected 18 podiums and rarely finished outside the top five to win the title.

In the 2025 season, McLaren secured their 10th Constructors' Championship, marking their second consecutive title. They achieved this by winning six out of the 24 Grand Prix, including a decisive victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri led the team to victory.

2026 Season Kick-off

The 2026 Formula 1 season is set to begin with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8, following pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 11 to 20. (ANI)