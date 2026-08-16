Following his sensational maiden Test hundred (167), Devdutt Padikkal spoke on his aggressive approach against spin, his hunger to score big runs, and his dream of doing something special for Team India in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

'Dreamt of This Moment': Padikkal on Spin Strategy

Following a sensational maiden Test hundred, Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal expressed his happiness at reaching three figures and spoke on his aggressive approach against spin, saying that one needs to have a certain plan in their head while batting against tweakers. In a statement knock in the absence of regular number three Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal made giant strides towards sealing himself as a long-term number three with Team India, scoring a brisk 167 in 230 balls, with 15 fours and a six.

Following the match, Padikkal said to the broadcasters, "I have dreamt of this moment. For the last two years, I have been working really hard to try and make sure that when I get that opportunity, I can do something special like this, and I am really happy to do that. (On his aggressive intent vs spin early on and decisive footwork) Yeah, I think we have discussed that at length, especially when you're playing spin, it's important that you have certain plans in your head. You cannot go out there and expect to react all the time."

"It is important that we have a couple of shots in your head that you want to play as soon as you go out there, so that you can put some pressure on the bowler as well. So, I think over the last year or so, we have really worked on trying to find ways in our own strengths that you can really implement to make sure that you put pressure back," continued Padikkal while elaborating on his approach against spin.

Hunger for Big Scores

Padikkal said that he has clarity in what he has to do, and it brings confidence in his footwork. He also spoke on seeing so many cricketers, especially from his state of Karnataka, make big runs he wanted to do the same.

"I think I was just looking to make sure that I commit to whatever I do 100 per cent. Even if it is a defensive shot, I want to make sure that I really commit to playing that, so that made my footwork much better. (On the ability to convert the hundreds into big ones) I think honestly, it's just the hunger to score more runs. I just enjoy batting out there, and the moment you get to 100, it is easy to relax and feel that relief," he said.

"But it is important that, for me, the next 20-30 balls are the really important phase that I try and make sure that I'm completely focused, completely there. I think when I get past those first 10 balls after 100, I think it makes my job a whole lot easier. And over the years, I have seen so many cricketers get big runs, get big hundreds, especially back in Karnataka. So just watching them bat makes me want to do the same.

On Pitch Conditions and Rest

Padikkal said that it will probably be a couple of sessions after which the pitch will start breaking up.

"But we know that in Galle, especially, it tends to quicken up pretty fast on the third and fourth day. So we are expecting that to happen again. Hopefully, it will help our bowlers as well. (Are you the kind that celebrates hard after a big performance? Not really (smiles). I think I am tired, so I am just going to go back to bed now," he signed off.

Day 2: Sri Lanka Fight Back

A four-wicket haul from Prabath Jayasuriya was the highlight as Sri Lanka showed bit of a fightback, reducing India to 460/9 at the end of a rain-truncated day two of the first Test at Galle on Sunday.

At the stumps, Prasidh Krishna was unbeaten on one and Kuldeep Yadav 12. India started the final session at 364/5, with Dhruv Jurel (4*) and Ravindra Jadeja (19*) unbeaten. (ANI)