After a rough T20 series loss against Ireland, Team India is now in England for another T20 challenge. Shreyas Iyer is the new T20 captain after the Ireland debacle, and everyone is curious about the team combination for the first match against England.

England vs India First T20I: After sitting out both T20 matches during the India tour of Ireland, 2026, the big question is: will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his debut on Wednesday? The entire cricket world is talking about the 15-year-old batter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vaibhav is on the verge of creating a massive record. He could become the youngest player ever to play for India's senior team, across both men's and women's cricket. But it's still not clear if the team management is thinking of giving him a chance.

Team India looks to bounce back

The first T20 between India and England will start at 10 PM Indian time on Wednesday. After losing both T20s against Ireland, the Indian team is understandably cautious. The opening partnership was a major problem during the Ireland tour. While Abhishek Sharma batted well, he didn't get much support from his partners.

This is why there's a growing demand to play Vaibhav. The team management has been talking about giving experienced players a chance, but there's a lot of buzz about whether they will stick to that decision and keep the young opener Vaibhav on the bench. Many believe an Abhishek-Vaibhav opening pair could boost India's chances of winning.

Tough start for Captain Shreyas

For new T20 captain Shreyas Iyer, this is a crucial series. He has already lost his first two matches as captain. Another series loss would put him under a lot of pressure.

So, Shreyas will be aiming to lead from the front with a strong performance and guide the team to victory. India also needs to win to hold on to its top spot in the ICC T20 Rankings. Shreyas and the team are well aware of this.