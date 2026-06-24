The NRAI will rename its July 2026 India Open Competitions to honour shooting legends. The Rifle/Pistol events will be named after Jaspal Rana, and the Shotgun events after Raja Randhir Singh, celebrating their immense contributions.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Tuesday that the July 2026 editions of the India Open Competitions will be named in honour of two of the most influential figures in the history of Indian shooting and sports administration.

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The India Open Competition in Rifle/Pistol events will now be known as the Jaspal Rana Memorial India Open Competition in Rifle/Pistol Events, while the Shotgun events will be named the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial India Open Competition in Shotgun Events.

Remembering the Legends

The decision reflects the NRAI's commitment to celebrating the lives and legacies of two extraordinary individuals whose contributions helped shape the growth of shooting in India and continues to inspire generations of athletes, coaches, and administrators, a release said.

Jaspal Rana: A Champion Shooter and Mentor

Jaspal Rana remains one of the greatest legends of Indian shooting and a pioneer whose achievements ignited the country's passion for the sport. A multiple-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist, he was once India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete with an unprecedented haul of 15 medals, including nine golds. His historic Asian Games gold medal at Hiroshima in 1994 launched a distinguished international career that established him as one of the finest pistol shooters of his era. Beyond his exploits as an athlete, Rana played a transformative role as a coach and mentor, nurturing several of India's leading pistol shooters and contributing significantly to the nation's emergence as a global shooting powerhouse. Jaspal passed away in New Delhi earlier this month after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed. Rana had reportedly fallen ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich that month and later underwent a medical procedure in Delhi.

Raja Randhir Singh: An Elite Athlete and Administrator

Raja Randhir Singh is revered for his monumental contributions both on and off the field of play. One of India's most distinguished shotgun shooters, he represented the country with distinction across multiple Olympic Games and achieved a historic milestone by winning India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in shooting at the 1978 Bangkok Games. His impact extended far beyond competition; he transitioned into one of the most respected sports administrators in the global Olympic Movement, serving Indian and international sports bodies with distinction and currently leading the Olympic Council of Asia as its President. On May 27, Raja Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday morning in New Delhi at the age of 79.

A Lasting Tribute

By dedicating the July 2026 edition of India Open Competitions to Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh, the NRAI seeks to honour two iconic personalities whose footprints transcended medals and records, leaving a lasting imprint on Indian sport, the release said.

'A Fitting Tribute': NRAI Leadership

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh are two towering figures whose contributions fundamentally shaped the growth and success of shooting in India. While Jaspal inspired generations through his achievements as a champion shooter, coach, and mentor, Raja Randhir Singh left an enduring impact both as an elite athlete and as one of the most respected sports administrators globally. Naming the July 2026 edition of India Open Competitions in their memory is a fitting tribute to their extraordinary legacies and the lasting inspiration they provide to the sporting community."

Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said the India Open Competitions serve as a critical launchpad for domestic circuit, bringing together elite athletes and the next generation of talent. "By anchoring these tournaments to the names of Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh, we want our upcoming shooters to draw strength and inspiration from their journeys every time they step onto the firing line. This initiative bridges our glorious history with the future of Indian shooting, reinforcing the benchmark of excellence required to win at the highest international levels."

Bridging History with the Future

The editions of the Jaspal Rana Memorial India Open Competition in Rifle/Pistol Events and the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial India Open Competition in Shotgun Events will bring together the country's leading shooters and emerging talents. Beyond serving as vital competitive platforms for national ranking and development, the events will stand as living tributes to two iconic figures whose influence on Indian sport will resonate for generations to come. (ANI)