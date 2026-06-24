Cristiano Ronaldo (41) became the oldest player to score a brace in a World Cup match, surpassing Lionel Messi. His record-breaking performance helped Portugal secure a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi's record to become the oldest player to register multi-goal in a FIFA World Cup match, achieving the milestone with a brace during Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in their Group K clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (local time) at Houston Stadium. Ronaldo produced a record-breaking performance with a brace as Portugal registered a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao were also on the scoresheet, while an own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov added to the Fabio Cannavaro men's woes as Roberto Martinez's side secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

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Ronaldo Shatters Multiple Records

At 41 years and 138 days old, according to ESPN Insights' X handle, Ronaldo became the oldest player in FIFA World Cup history to score more than one goal in a match. He surpassed Lionel Messi's previous record, which was set when the Argentine scored twice against Austria at the age of 38 years and 363 days, on Monday, June 22 (local time). Ronaldo also became the second-oldest player to score at a FIFA World Cup, with former Cameroon striker Roger Milla still holding the record as the oldest scorer at 42 years and 39 days.

Notably, Ronaldo also became Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to 10 goals. He moved past legendary forward Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals, while Pauleta sits third on the list with four goals.

At 41 years and 138 days, Ronaldo also became Portugal's oldest goalscorer at a FIFA World Cup, while his goal against Iran in 2006 made him the country's youngest scorer in the tournament at 21. He joins an elite group that includes Michael Laudrup for Denmark and Lionel Messi for Argentina as three players who hold the unique distinction of being both the youngest and oldest scorer for their country at the men's FIFA World Cup, according to OptaJoe's X handle.

Notably, the longest gap ever between a player's first and most recent FIFA World Cup goals is shared by Ronaldo and Messi, both at 20 years and 11 days, as per ESPN FC's X handle. Notably, Ronaldo's brace also saw him reach historic milestones of becoming Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals and the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Match Recap: Portugal's Dominant Win

Coming to the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match, Portugal produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Uzbekistan, taking control early with Ronaldo opening the scoring in the 6th minute before Nuno Mendes added a stunning free-kick and Ronaldo struck again to make it 3-0 before half-time. After the break, Uzbekistan rarely threatened, with Portugal continuing to dominate possession and extending their lead in the 60th minute through an own goal following a Joao Felix flick from a Bruno Fernandes corner. Substitute Rafael Leao added a fifth goal late on to complete a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

The result came as a strong response from Portugal after they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening group-stage encounter in a performance that put Ronaldo's team under scrutiny. The win earned Portugal three important points and strengthened their position in the group, while also boosting their goal difference ahead of the final group match. (ANI)